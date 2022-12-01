Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 6 AM PST FRIDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected as low as zero expected. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of one tenth of an inch to one half inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph, especially in the hills and near the Gorge. * WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area. In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 4 AM Thursday to 6 AM PST Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be difficult. Snow, ice, and gusty winds may impact the Thursday afternoon commute and the Friday morning commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures appear most likely to warm above freezing by late Friday evening. Below freezing temperatures will hang on longest across the east Portland/Vancouver metro and the top of the West Hills. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&