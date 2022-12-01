With no one to lead, stewardship group hands management of historic home over to city Read moreFriends of McLean House group dissolves after 40 years
Britta Beecham, Emma Hedberg end more than decade of dancing in ballet Read moreWest Linn High School students prep for final ‘Nutcracker’ performance
Powerful oscillator digs 200 feet below Willamette River near West Linn and Oregon City. Read moreOregon Department of Transportation digs deep for Abernethy Bridge project
Information for the police log comes from the public records of the West Linn Police Department. Read moreWest Linn Police Log: ding-dong-ditchers, stolen ladders, other recent calls to police
Want to get your Christmas tree picked up and recycled this year? Read moreWest Linn scouts to pick up community members’ Christmas trees
Information for the police log comes from the public records of the West Linn Police Department Read moreWest Linn Police Log: parking complaints, obnoxious leaf-blowing
Toys, jackets, shoes, pajamas and other items will go to local families in need. Read moreWest Linn's The Gathering Place collects gifts for kids