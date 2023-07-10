Seeking entertainment, carnival rides, elephant ears and all around fun, many thousands of people descended upon Willamette Park between July 7-9 for the 67th annual West Linn Old Time Fair.

The fair, which takes place at Willamette Park each summer and boasts a wide range of fun activities — from carnival games, a horseshoe competition and an old-fashioned baseball game to a recycled-material boat race, bingo and performances by local bands — is one of West Linn’s most beloved traditions.