The 2023 West Linn Old Time Fair brought back the amusements rides many have come to enjoy from past fairs. With perfect weather in place all three days, attendance was strong, and many families took full advantage of the rides for young and old alike to enjoy. Unfortunately, some rides may have been a bit too thrilling like the Shock Wave which some enjoyed, while others didn’t.
The 2023 West Linn Old Time Fair brought back the amusements rides many have come to enjoy from past fairs. With perfect weather in place all three days, attendance was strong, and many families took full advantage of the rides for young and old alike to enjoy. Unfortunately, some rides may have been a bit too thrilling like the Shock Wave which some enjoyed, while others didn’t.
PMG Photo: J. Brian Monihan
July 7, 2023: West Linn robotics demonstration of technology at the vendor booths during the first day of the West Linn Old Time Fair at Willamette Park in West Linn, Oregon.
PMG Photo: Diego G Diaz
July 7, 2023: Henna art performed on a young adult during the first day of the West Linn Old Time Fair at Willamette Park in West Linn, Oregon.
PMG Photo: Diego G Diaz
July 7, 2023: Henna art performed on a young adult during the first day of the West Linn Old Time Fair at Willamette Park in West Linn, Oregon.
PMG Photo: Diego G Diaz
July 7, 2023: West Linn robotics demonstration of technology at the vendor booths during the first day of the West Linn Old Time Fair at Willamette Park in West Linn, Oregon.
PMG Photo: Diego G Diaz
July 7, 2023: People enjoy food from different vendors at the park’s seating during the first day of the West Linn Old Time Fair at Willamette Park in West Linn, Oregon.
PMG Photo: Diego G Diaz
July 7, 2023: The Sleep Haunts perform at the Beer Garden stage during the first day of the West Linn Old Time Fair at Willamette Park in West Linn, Oregon.
PMG Photo: Diego G Diaz
July 7, 2023: The Old Time Baseball Game between the Pioneers and the Willamettesduring the first day of the West Linn Old Time Fair at Willamette Park in West Linn, Oregon.
PMG Photo: Diego G Diaz
July 7, 2023: The Old Time Baseball Game between the Pioneers and the Willamettesduring the first day of the West Linn Old Time Fair at Willamette Park in West Linn, Oregon.
PMG Photo: Diego G Diaz
July 7, 2023: The Old Time Baseball Game between the Pioneers and the Willamettesduring the first day of the West Linn Old Time Fair at Willamette Park in West Linn, Oregon.
PMG Photo: Diego G Diaz
Members of the crowd dance while Soundcheck plays Saturday July 8 at the 67th Annual West Linn Old Time Fair.
Seeking entertainment, carnival rides, elephant ears and all around fun, many thousands of people descended upon Willamette Park between July 7-9 for the 67th annual West Linn Old Time Fair.
The fair, which takes place at Willamette Park each summer and boasts a wide range of fun activities — from carnival games, a horseshoe competition and an old-fashioned baseball game to a recycled-material boat race, bingo and performances by local bands — is one of West Linn’s most beloved traditions.