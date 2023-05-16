After several months of scrutiny from Robinwood neighborhood residents, the city of West Linn and the Oregon Department of Transportation canceled a planned project to improve and reconfigure the intersection at Highway 43 and Hidden Springs Road.
“The City agrees that any work at these Highway 43 intersections (needs) a lot more community discussion before moving forward in any way,” City Manager John Williams wrote in an email to the Tidings. “The Highway 43 Visioning Plan, a City Council priority project which the City will start later this year, will be the natural place for conversations about this to happen.”
While for years, the city and ODOT had planned to improve the entire West Linn portion of Highway 43, as laid out in the 2008 Highway 43 concept plan (updated in 2016), rising costs forced the city to reduce the project scope to focus on the Hidden Springs intersection. The plans were to extend Old River Drive to meet the highway and Hidden Springs at a four-way intersection next to Emmanuel Presbyterian Church. The reduced scope of work also kept improvements to the intersection at Marylhurst Drive.
When the city presented these plans to the Robinwood Neighborhood Association at a well-attended meeting last fall, they were met with adamant opposition from neighbors.
Emmanuel Presbyterian Church was also vehemently opposed to the project, which would require condemnation of parts of the church’s property.
To avoid losing federal grant funds that had been allocated for the project, the city is still moving forward with upgrades at Marylhurst Drive, which were not the focus of residents’ and church concerns.
“The work at Marylhurst/43 includes ADA ramps at all four corners, striping to allow for left turn bays onto Highway 43, and a new traffic signal, poles, and related equipment,” Williams wrote.
The city will also refocus on smaller projects in the vicinity like safe routes to schools — including sidewalks and crossings on Cedaroak Drive near Cedaroak Park Primary School.
Williams informed the City Council of the change of plans at a council work session Monday, May 15.
“It’s clear to me the improvements down there haven’t been fully vetted by the community and we haven’t been able to demonstrate enough of a benefit from these to move forward at this time,” Williams told the council.
The city manager added that, with inflation in the construction market, the city and ODOT were way over budget on the project.
In the coming months, the council will begin the Highway 43 Visioning Plan, a discussion of land use and the types of development the community would like to see along the corridor. Williams reiterated the hope that neighborhood associations around Highway 43, businesses along the corridor and other stakeholders will take part in the visioning process.