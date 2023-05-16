After several months of scrutiny from Robinwood neighborhood residents, the city of West Linn and the Oregon Department of Transportation canceled a planned project to improve and reconfigure the intersection at Highway 43 and Hidden Springs Road.

“The City agrees that any work at these Highway 43 intersections (needs) a lot more community discussion before moving forward in any way,” City Manager John Williams wrote in an email to the Tidings. “The Highway 43 Visioning Plan, a City Council priority project which the City will start later this year, will be the natural place for conversations about this to happen.”