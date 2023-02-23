Ryan Van Oostrum pulls his daughters Elise, 4, (right) and Madison, 2, (left) in the Hidden Springs neighborhood on Thursday morning. At the top of the hill in West Linn close to 6 inches of powdery snow had fallen by Thursday morning.
Several inches of snow fell across West Linn overnight Feb. 22 and into the morning Feb. 23.
COURTESY PHOTO: HIEDI LOPEZ
West Linn-Wilsonville School District staff clear sidewalks and the parking lot at Trillium Creek Primary School.
PMG photo: J. Brian Monihan
PMG photo: J. Brian Monihan
West Linn resident Erica Van Epps captured this image of the snow cover at her home this morning.
Courtesy photo: Erica Van Epps
The sun rises Thursday morning near Erica Van Epps' home following Wednesday's snowstorm.
With a blanket of snow covering the city overnight and temperatures remaining below freezing, the city of West Linn has closed a number of steep streets throughout town.
These include:
Marylhurst Drive from Hillcrest Drive to Lower Midhill Drive.
Hidden Springs Road from Bluegrass Way to Cottonwood Court.
Pimlico Drive from Palomino Way to Willamette Drive.
Summit Street from Rosemont Road to Skyline Drive.
Skye Parkway from Troon Drive to Hillside Drive.
The city asks travelers to heed posted signage.
The city’s public works crew will be out with plows, sand and de-icer working to restore safe drivability to roadways.
The West Linn Public Library and Adult Community Center are closed Thursday, Feb. 23. City Hall and West Linn Police Department are open with “limited public services available” according to the city’s website. Public meetings and events, as well as municipal court services are canceled for the day.
The West Linn-Wilsonville School District closed its schools Thursday, and all after-school activities and child care services have also been canceled.