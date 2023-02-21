Helen Juarez-Bolt was slightly embarrassed recalling the post she made on Nextdoor nearly six years ago.

“Moms of teens- I know this is weird but I’ve been here almost two years and really miss my mom friends, my tribe back home. Are there any almost 50-year-old women out there who have room in their crew or are also transplants who might be up for hanging out, coffee, lunch, hiking, walking, drinks, venting, etc.?” Juarez-Bolt wrote on the neighborhood-based chat app in May 2017.