Helen Juarez-Bolt was slightly embarrassed recalling the post she made on Nextdoor nearly six years ago.
“Moms of teens- I know this is weird but I’ve been here almost two years and really miss my mom friends, my tribe back home. Are there any almost 50-year-old women out there who have room in their crew or are also transplants who might be up for hanging out, coffee, lunch, hiking, walking, drinks, venting, etc.?” Juarez-Bolt wrote on the neighborhood-based chat app in May 2017.
But the post she described as “pathetic” led to friendships, adventures, support networks and fond memories for the nearly 1,000 West Linn women in the group now known as the West Linn Ladies Friendship and Adventure Group.
The group celebrated nearing the milestone of 1,000 members Saturday, Feb. 18, at Tumwater Vineyard.
One of the first responses to Juarez-Bolt’s post came from Malisa Vandevort, who reposted the request on Facebook and in turn helped to grow the group to 300 members within a few months.
“Most of them are transplants, but a lot of them have been in West Linn for a long time and were looking for connection and friends,” Juarez-Bolt said of the group.
Smaller groups based on shared interests have splintered off from the main band of friends as membership grew. There are now four Bunko groups, a walking group, a hiking group, multiple book clubs, a coffee group, a textile and craft group, a pickleball group, a crew that skis together and more.
“There’s always a friend for someone,” Juarez-Bolt said. “Everyone always has room for one more friend.”
To start, the membership was mainly composed of women in their 40s and 50s, but the age range has grown to the point that many members are well into their 70s. Vandervort and Juarez-Bolt emphasized that, no matter someone’s age or interests, there is a place for them within the group.
Kim Settler joined the group after reading about it in a December 2017 article in the West Linn Tidings. Since then she’s gone to Bunko events, hikes, book clubs and even started her own event: an annual evening with a local psychic.
“I met dozens and dozens of amazing women, and I meet more at each event,” Settler said of her time with the group. “It’s been a fabulous way to connect.”
Dzenana Durajlic Elezovic moved to West Linn in 2019 from Bosnia and Herzegovina. She discovered the group and went on hikes, joined a book club, went to the movies and participated in a birthday drive-thru celebration for Juarez-Bolt’s birthday during COVID-19. Speaking to the group at Tumwater, she recalled the first time she hosted a book club at her home. She did not have enough chairs or wine glasses, but members quickly offered up their own.
“It was a really amazing evening at my house,” she said.
The group fosters not only connection and friendship, Durajlic Elezovic said, but kindness and empowerment. Through the group, she’s found women supporting one another during difficult times.
“When you come from a different culture, you have a sense you have to prove yourself, but that wasn’t the case with this group,” Durajlic Elezovic said.
Between kayaking around Willamette Falls, climbing Mt. Saint Helens and wine-tasting in Mexico, the group has lived up to its name.
While the weekly hikes, happy hours, kayaking, wine trip and birthday drive-thru are some of Vandervort and Juarez-Bolt’s best memories from the past six years, they saidthe best part of the group is seeing its impact on people’s lives.
“If we can help one person not feel lonely, mission accomplished,” Vandervort said.