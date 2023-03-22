032223-editorialamazingeducatorswltop-02

Kimberly Ragan is a paraeducator at Willamette Primary who is known for the empathetic approach she brings to the work. 

 PMG photo: Jonathan House

When Kimberly Ragan began working as a paraeducator at West Linn’s Willamette Primary School in 2016, she expected to stick with the job for about a year.

But Ragan, who has been named 2023 Amazing Educator for West Linn, quickly fell in love with it.

032223AE-Ragan2.jpg

Kimberly Ragan didn't expect to stick with teaching when she first started, but she quickly fell in love with the role. 