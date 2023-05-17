Once again, Pamplin Media Group is proud to highlight students who are making an impact in their communities
Each year, Pamplin Media Group highlights students whom friends, family, teachers or neighbors have deemed “amazing.”
Once again, Pamplin Media Group is proud to highlight students who are making an impact in their communities
Each year, Pamplin Media Group highlights students whom friends, family, teachers or neighbors have deemed “amazing.”
The first year we started this project, Shasta Kearns Moore and I edited each of the profiles. One by one, we read stories about students whose accomplishments made getting good grades the lowest rung on the ladder. There were stories about students starting their businesses, helping friends, family and neighbors — all in addition to excelling in their studies.
On more than one occasion Shasta or I would look up from the profile we were reading and mutter something to the effect of, “Oh my, you should read this one!”
Now, several years later, I’m editing the profiles of the 2023 class of Amazing Kids and having the same reaction I do every year — being simply amazed at what these future leaders are doing.
One is reaching out and helping people in the homeless community (page 54). Another is raising money to help a child with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (page 64). And still another is an accomplished violinist — at the age of nine (page 76).
On the one hand, reading about the accomplishments of these young people can make a person question whether they are doing enough to make a difference. But, on the other hand, it gives me great hope for the future of our communities, state and country. Students such as these will become the next generation of leaders.
The other aspect that stands out in these profiles is the amount of support they receive. Friends, teachers and, of course, parents play pivotal roles in supporting and encouraging these amazing students to excel. So, a big round of thanks should also go out to them.
And, of course, we here at Pamplin Media Group couldn’t do this work without the generous support of our advertisers in the communities we serve.
So, please sit back, take some time, and read about some students already making a difference.
— Vance Tong, vice president, Pamplin Media Group
— Vance Tong, vice president, Pamplin Media Group
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.