Annamika Konkola, a West Linn High School sophomore, is the Tidings' Amazing Kid for 2023.

 PMG photo: Jonathan House

West Linn High School sophomore Annamika Konkola is making sure her peers have a say in the governmental decisions that will impact them. 

The 15-year-old is the chair of the West Linn Youth Advisory Council, where she has spearheaded recent efforts to improve communications with the West Linn city government and submitted comments to the Oregon Department of Transportation outlining how tolling on I-205 could impact youth in the community. Last year, before she was chair of the council, she also helped with the group’s efforts to destigmatize talking about mental health, working with another student-led organization called Lines for Life. 