It started on the front porch, crept in through the front door and up to the ceilings. In just five minutes, flames had engulfed nearly the entire house, effectively crippling its infrastructure.
The Buse family — parents Kevin and Kris, and their seven children ranging in age from 3 to 17 years old — stood barefoot in the slick, icy grass of their backyard wearing their matching Christmas pajamas.
It was Christmas Eve, just before 8 p.m., and all they could do was watch.
“You never would have thought the fire would spread so quickly,” said Kamden, the oldest of the Buse children and a junior at West Linn High School.
The dozen or so fire alarms throughout the house blared. So, too, did the car alarms. Kris and Kevin had left their car keys in the kitchen, and as they began to melt, the noise mounted while they frantically dialed 911.
The children bawled.
“Of course, it feels like forever (as you wait),” Kris said.
That’s when the family received the first set of helping hands amidst a winter that’s suddenly been filled with them, both known and unknown. Their neighbors rushed to their aid, sheltering the family and helping distract the 3-year-olds, Kelton and Karley, with cartoons.
What followed was an outpouring of community-wide support.
The community rallies
A GoFundMe campaign was created by Kamden’s history teacher at West Linn, Todd Jones. Donations trickled in as early as Christmas morning, and within just a few days, they had surpassed $50,000. Now, the donations sit at well over $60,000 from nearly 450 contributors.
“Sometimes you don’t realize how many people are your cheerleaders,” Kris said.
Donations to the family have included everything from clothes to toys. The kids’ school districts have provided them with Chromebooks, too.
“I never thought so many people would ever come to our help when we needed it,” Kamden said. “It’s really special.”
Things remain far from normal for the Buse family, but with the community’s assistance, they’ve more than gotten by during the past month. Ever since the night of the fire — the cause of which is still uncertain, although a combination of a heat lamp, holiday inflatables and Christmas lights on the front porch has been deemed the likely culprit — they’ve been living at the house of a close family friend in Canby.
There’s a home on West Linn school property that the district offered to rent out to the family for six months until they can find an alternative. The family has since moved into the home, and they are excited to be back within a closer proximity to their schools.
Aching for normalcy
More than anything, they’ve been desperate for some day-to-day normalcy, for some healthy distraction. Kris works in accounting and the turn of the new year tends to be saddled with heavy weeks of office time. Meanwhile, the children, especially the older ones, have had to adjust to longer commutes and catch up in school after losing a majority of their supplies ahead of final exams in recent weeks.
“It’s been very chaotic,” said Kaylor, one of two eighth grade daughters in the family.
Added Kamden: “There hasn’t exactly been a set schedule. It’s been kind of random and sporadic.”
Those first weeks were the most challenging, especially for the young ones.
“They just kept on walking around asking to go home,” Kris said. “They just didn’t understand.”
Kamden, who had been the strongest emotionally immediately following the fire, went through his own melancholy slumps as the reality of his forever-lost items fully dawned on him.
“The stuff I’ve lost has definitely impacted me more and hit me harder than I would have thought,” Kamden said. “Just the amount of small stuff and really personal stuff, like gifts.”
Kamden competes in pole vault for West Linn, and while he’s out of season and isn’t involved in a club program like his sisters are, school has served as a pick-me-up. He’s thrilled about the family’s recent move. The house is virtually next door to the high school, which will be a welcomed change of pace schedule-wise.
He’s spent much of his time watching his younger siblings, especially the 3-year-olds. They’re bundles of joy, he said — at times.
Kamden recently went back into his old house. While little remains, and the structure is far from safe to be in for prolonged periods of time, he was able to enter his room. He was on a mission.
In the drawer of his metal desk, he found what he was looking for. There they were, all the notes and cards from loved ones he had started collecting in eighth grade. He cried when he saw them.
It was a fitting reminder, both literally and metaphorically, that not all was gone. Not all had been lost.
Girls find ‘their happy place’
The three oldest girls, meanwhile, took the brunt of the emotional load early. They have rebounded, though, in large part because of a particularly helpful distraction: basketball.
Kaylor and Kyla, as well as their seventh grade sister Kinley, are all hoopers. They switched club teams this offseason and have spent the winter with Northwest Select — one of the state’s premier AAU programs.
As the family received donations over the past weeks, Northwest Select and its families pitched in, too. During the girls’ first practice back, families in the program ensured that they had all the gear necessary to play the sport they love.
“The way that our community rallied around that family when that happened just goes to show you how special they are and how much they’ve impacted the people around them,” Northwest Select founder Angie Sun said. “To have something like that happen is super traumatic, but the way everybody rushed to support them and help, it was honestly touching to see the response.”
The fire has led each member of the Buse family to a greater appreciation of community and a lessened focus on material items. It is all too fitting, then, that the girls’ greatest support has come from a newfound community built around the sport they love.
“Basketball really is kind of their outlet and their happy place,” Kris said. “We wanted to get them back to as much normalcy as possible, as soon as possible, so they didn’t feel like (the fire) completely just destroyed their lives.”
Of late, Kaylor and her sisters have been in the gym more than ever. The trio is at most practices, even when their team is not involved. Kyla and Kinley help keep scores and assist in whatever way possible. Kaylor has taken it a step further, acting as an assistant coach of sorts for the program’s younger girls.
“I basically live there,” Kaylor said. “I’ve grown this connection with everyone around me.”
Despite her youth, and spurred on by that refurbished sense of community, Kaylor is committed to being a mentor for Northwest Select players. She has even received cards from a few of them saying how much they look up to her.
The whole thing has given the Buse girls not only an escape, but a chance to return the favor to a community that has supported them in the wake of tragedy.
“The program just surrounds you. I don’t think there’s a program out there like it,” Kaylor said. “I just love the kids so much, and they just mean so much more to me than anything. I want to keep on growing with the Northwest family.”
Sun added: “The (Buse) family is honestly incredible.”