Buse daughters

From left: Kyla, Kaylor and Kinley Buse have found a new home with the Northwest Select basketball team following a house fire last Christmas Eve.

 Courtesy Photo: Kris Buse

It started on the front porch, crept in through the front door and up to the ceilings. In just five minutes, flames had engulfed nearly the entire house, effectively crippling its infrastructure.

The Buse family — parents Kevin and Kris, and their seven children ranging in age from 3 to 17 years old — stood barefoot in the slick, icy grass of their backyard wearing their matching Christmas pajamas.