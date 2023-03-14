Just three days before the filing deadline, 23-year-old Rory Bialostosky became the first to file for May’s West Linn mayoral election Monday, March 13. The deadline to file for the May 16 election is Thursday, March 16.

Bialostosky, who is currently serving as interim mayor, became the youngest-ever West Linn City Council member when he won his council position in 2020. 