Just three days before the filing deadline, 23-year-old Rory Bialostosky became the first to file for May’s West Linn mayoral election Monday, March 13. The deadline to file for the May 16 election is Thursday, March 16.
Bialostosky, who is currently serving as interim mayor, became the youngest-ever West Linn City Council member when he won his council position in 2020.
He assumed the interim mayor role in January following the resignation of former Mayor Jules Walters, who left the city to serve as District 37 representative in the Oregon Legislature.
The winner of the May 16 election will serve out the remainder of Walters’ mayoral term, which ends in December 2024.
If elected mayor, Bialostosky’s current council seat would become vacant and have to be filled in November’s general election.
“I’ve really enjoyed my time as mayor so far and my time on the council, and I think the city really needs someone with level-headed and passionate leadership to lead the city forward,” Bialostosky said.
He added that he looks forward to continuing work on the issues facing the city like the coming budget cycle, providing input on legislative initiatives underway in Salem, restoration of historic city hall, the state’s plan for tolling on I-205 and redevelopment of the city’s waterfront area. He also said he wants to make sure the city is a safe and welcoming place for all residents.
During his time as interim mayor, Bialostosky said he’s done his best to run meetings with civility and make sure everyone is heard, while also fostering productive dialogue and maintaining civility even during disagreements.
Bialostosky graduated with a bachelor’s degree in international affairs from Lewis & Clark College last spring. Until February, Bialostosky worked as a legal research intern at the law firm Perkins Coie.
“I’ve been grateful for the opportunity to serve as mayor,” he said. “West Linn is the city that raised me. I grew up here.”