With two years left in her mayoral term, Walters resigned Dec. 5 ahead of her first legislative session as the newly-elected representative for District 37 in the Oregon House of Representatives. The city will hold an election in May for someone to fill the rest of her mayoral term.
Jones, whose term was meant to end at the close of 2022 but was extended to March because of the November ballot error, sent his letter of resignation to fellow city officials Dec. 14. He said he was preparing to move to North Carolina later this year.
Bialostosky was named interim mayor on a 2-1 vote, with Councilor Mary Baumgardner and himself voting in favor of the appointment and councilor Bill Relyea providing the lone “no” vote.
Relyea said he thought any of the three remaining councilors would do well as interim mayor, but felt the council should choose someone from the broader public to fill the vacancy. He was concerned about the council continuing to work with only three members.
Ed Trompke of the city attorney’s office said someone could not be appointed to Bialostosky’s council seat while he serves as interim mayor. Bialostosky will resume his council term after the election of a new mayor in May unless he runs for the position himself and wins.
“I’m really looking forward to continuing to serve the community and hope to make all of the council members proud and continue to foster a dialogue where we all feel heard and feel we can have a collaborative discussion,” Bialostosky said after the vote.
Baumgardner also offered praise for Bialostosky, saying: “I think his dedication to the community and his even-mindedness and acumen with his legal exposure — eventually going to law school I’m sure — is very helpful and his perspectives are very measured and he has unimpeachable integrity.”
Ultimately the council decided not to appoint someone to fill Jones’s vacant seat given the short timeline between now and the council election in March. Assuming it would take four-to-six weeks to solicit applications for the position and make a decision, the council felt it was not worth appointing someone who would only serve for a month.