Though he’s half the age of many of his fellow council members, mayoral peers and other leaders at the city of West Linn, 23-year-old Rory Bialostosky has built strong ties with many of the key players in West Linn and the surrounding area.
As an undergraduate student at Lewis & Clark College, Bialostosky ran a successful campaign for council in 2020, finishing first by about seven percentage points in a crowded race of 10 candidates. Now Bialostosky is seeking the mayor’s seat vacated earlier this year by Rep. Jules Walters, D-West Linn, who left two years into her mayoral term to serve in the Oregon House of Representatives. Bialostosky is currently serving as interim mayor.
Bialostosky faces recently departed former City Councilor Bill Relyea in May’s mayoral election.
With just over two years on council — including three and half months as interim mayor — Bialostosky proudly touted endorsements from each of his current fellow council members, including the recently elected Scott Erwin and Leo Groner, several mayors of neighboring communities, two Clackamas County Commissioners and Walters.
“I’m an only child, so, growing up, I was always around adults,” he said of how he’s built relationships with community leaders.
He added that people have grown familiar with him because he’s been around community politics for so long. Bialostosky entered West Linn’s political scene while still in high school, when he became an advocate for fellow West Linn High School students in the years-long battle over parking at and around the school. A year after graduating high school, Bialostosky gained more attention when he filed a public records lawsuit against then-City Councilor Teri Cummings seeking disclosure of the notes she took in her duties as an elected official. Though the Clackamas County Circuit Court initially ruled against him, the Oregon Court of Appeals reversed that decision, siding with Bialostosky in a 2022 ruling.
“I’ve been known for so long, starting out in high school and getting on council in college and being present in the community for so long that people — even though I’m younger — they know what they’re getting from me,” he said. “They know my values and my professionalism.”
Bialostosky believes he’s also shown the community what he’s capable of in the past two years on council. Three or four years ago, he said, the City Council was dysfunctional.
“I tried to come in, and as mayor now, I try to give people something that the community of West Linn can be proud of and knows that we’re working for them,” he said.
Bialostosky also noted that society has begun to welcome more young people into politics, mentioning November’s election of two other city councilors in Clackamas County around his age in Oregon City’s Adam Marl and Gladstone’s Luke Roberts.
Bialostosky said he plans to begin a visioning process for a potential community center in West Linn, possibly incorporating things like a gathering space and indoor pickleball. He’s also excited to begin planning for development of the city’s waterfront along the Willamette River, noting the opportunity for that area to become a community asset for both economic development and recreation.
Bialostosky is also excited about the inception of West Linn’s recently created police oversight board. With interviews for the board scheduled to take place next month, Bialostosky said the next mayor will be instrumental in the establishment of that board.
Lastly, Bialostosky mentioned he wants to begin planning improvements for Highway 43 through West Linn, possibly by creating a special zoning code for the corridor.
“Right now it’s currently zoned commercial, which has some restrictions,” he said.
Whatever happens with the corridor, he said it’s important to include the community and the impacted neighborhood in discussions throughout the process.
While those are his long-term goals that he knows will take years to come to fruition, in the more immediate future he said he’ll continue advocating for funding the Abernethy waterline and fighting the ODOT’s current tolling plan.
“If I could end in a couple years and have started those and gotten some of those accomplished, I’ll be happy,” he said.
Even if he loses May’s election, Bialostosky will retain his current council seat, which expires in December 2024. If he is elected, the city will hold another election in November to fill the remainder of that council term.