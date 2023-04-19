Though he’s half the age of many of his fellow council members, mayoral peers and other leaders at the city of West Linn, 23-year-old Rory Bialostosky has built strong ties with many of the key players in West Linn and the surrounding area.

As an undergraduate student at Lewis & Clark College, Bialostosky ran a successful campaign for council in 2020, finishing first by about seven percentage points in a crowded race of 10 candidates. Now Bialostosky is seeking the mayor’s seat vacated earlier this year by Rep. Jules Walters, D-West Linn, who left two years into her mayoral term to serve in the Oregon House of Representatives. Bialostosky is currently serving as interim mayor.