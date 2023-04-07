After receiving bipartisan support, a bill aimed at tightening a loophole in Oregon’s sexual assault laws pertaining to abuse that occurs in a medical setting is slowly progressing through the Oregon Senate. On April 4, the Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously passed the bill to the Senate floor with a “do pass” recommendation.
Prompted by the lack of charges for former West Linn doctor David Farley, who was accused of sexual abuse by more than 100 former patients but has not faced criminal consequences, Sen. Mark Meek, D-Oregon City, introduced Senate Bill 974 earlier this legislative session. The bill seeks to make it easier to charge medical professionals who attempt to cloak their abuse as legitimate medical care.
While initially chief-sponsored by Meek and Sen. Kathleen Taylor, D-Milwaukie, the bill now additionally boasts Sen. Rob Wagner, D-Lake Oswego, as a chief sponsor and Sens. Bill Hansel, R-Athena, Tim Knopp, R-Bend, James Manning Jr, D-North Eugene, and Floyd Prozanski, D-Springfield, as co-sponsors.
After an initial public hearing for the bill in the Senate judiciary committee on March 20, the bill was scheduled for a work session. That session was postponed several times but took place on April 4.
A clarifying amendment to the bill also unanimously passed through committee at the April 4 work session. The amendment removes language in the original bill describing that the sexual assault was for the “purpose of causing sexual arousal or sexual gratification of either party, or for the purpose of sexual abuse.”
In the Farley case, proving that the doctor’s actions were for the purpose of sexual gratification presented a significant roadblock to securing charges, according to the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office — though Farley’s victims and their attorneys adamantly refuted this notion.
With the amendment, the new statute outlining sexual assault by fraudulent representation would state, “A person commits the crime of sexual abuse by fraudulent representation if the person is a licensee (a health professional licensed or certified by or registered with a board) and knowingly subjects another person to sexual contact; and falsely or fraudulently represents to the other person that the sexual contact serves a legitimate medical purpose.”
The bill has received supportive testimony from the West Linn City Council, Clackamas County District Attorney John Wentworth, the League of Women Voters and the Oregon District Attorneys Association.
“If passed, SB 974 will protect the rights of sexual assault victims who were deceived into believing that improper sexual contact or abuse served a legitimate medical purpose, hold health professionals accountable when they take advantage of their patients’ vulnerabilities, and eliminate defenses for those who falsely use claims of medical care to sexually abuse patients,” testimony submitted by the district attorney’s association said.
While supportive of the bill and its overall goals, the League of Women Voters asked legislators to consider lengthening the proposed statute of limitations for sexual assault by fraudulent representation.
As proposed in the bill, prosecution of sexual assault by fraudulent representation would be possible within six years “after the victim becomes aware or reasonably should have become aware of the criminal nature of the conduct.”
The League of Women Voters posited that many victims need more time to process what happened to them and gain the confidence to report it.
While supportive of the bill, Farley’s victims have said that a change in the law shouldn’t have been necessary to secure charges against the doctor.