Senate Bill 974
PMG screenshot: Senate Bill 974

After receiving bipartisan support, a bill aimed at tightening a loophole in Oregon’s sexual assault laws pertaining to abuse that occurs in a medical setting is slowly progressing through the Oregon Senate. On April 4, the Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously passed the bill to the Senate floor with a “do pass” recommendation.

Prompted by the lack of charges for former West Linn doctor David Farley, who was accused of sexual abuse by more than 100 former patients but has not faced criminal consequences, Sen. Mark Meek, D-Oregon City, introduced Senate Bill 974 earlier this legislative session. The bill seeks to make it easier to charge medical professionals who attempt to cloak their abuse as legitimate medical care.