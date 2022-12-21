West Linn ice storm

West Linn was hit hard by the snow and ice storm in February 2021. 

The city of West Linn and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue are preparing for temperatures to plummet well below freezing Thursday Dec. 22, and urge others to do the same.

West Linn is expected to hit a low of 22 F Thursday, but the National Weather Service warns strong easterly winds could create a windchill of zero degrees. Forecasters also predict snowfall, freezing rain and sleet to create hazardous conditions Thursday and into Friday.

