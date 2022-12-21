The city of West Linn and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue are preparing for temperatures to plummet well below freezing Thursday Dec. 22, and urge others to do the same.
West Linn is expected to hit a low of 22 F Thursday, but the National Weather Service warns strong easterly winds could create a windchill of zero degrees. Forecasters also predict snowfall, freezing rain and sleet to create hazardous conditions Thursday and into Friday.
“Winter weather can create dangerous situations, bringing heavy winds, freezing temperatures, power failures, and icy or flooded roadways,” TVF&R said in a Wednesday press release. “TVF&R is prepared for an increase in calls for service including motor vehicle crashes, falls, medical events, and home-heating related fires during inclement weather.”
Agencies across the region have urged residents to avoid traveling Thursday and Friday and prepare for possible power outages.
In West Linn, where memories of the February 2021 ice storm that left many without power for over a week are still quite fresh, public works crews are prepared to monitor, sand, de-ice or plow streets if necessary. During snow and ice events, the city often closes portions of some of the steepest roads in town including Marylhurst Drive, Hidden Springs Road, Pimlico Drive, Summit Street, 12th Street and Skye Parkway.