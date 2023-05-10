With a June trial date inching closer, the city of West Linn is weighing a settlement offer from the West Linn-Wilsonville School District in the ongoing dispute over Oppenlander fields.
The two parties have exchanged settlement offers and rejections off and on since the school district filed suit over a purchase and sale agreement for Oppenlander in February 2022.
The Oppenlander saga began in the summer of 2021 when the community learned of the district’s intent to sell the 10-acre parcel of fields on Rosemont Road. The district has owned the land, which is mostly used by local youth sports teams, for several decades and declared it a “surplus property” in 2021. The district had the property appraised that spring at $6.5 million. Dismayed at the prospect of losing the fields to development, community members protested the district offering Oppenlander for sale on the open market. This forced the district and city to the bargaining table to discuss the city purchasing the land to maintain it as a park.
Talks between the city and district broke down early in 2022 when an appraisal returned valuing the park at just $120,000 due to a clause in the purchase and sale agreement stating the land would be preserved as a park unless West Linn voters approved otherwise.
Most recently, the district proposed a settlement offer for the city to purchase the property for $6.5 million or conduct a new appraisal of the land without the park designation.
Jacob Zahniser, the attorney representing the district in the suit, emailed a settlement offer to Pete Hicks of the city’s litigation team April 19. The Tidings obtained the offer through a public records request.
West Linn City Manager John Williams declined to say whether the city had accepted or declined the offer but added there could be an update on the matter following next Monday’s City Council executive session.
“As we both know, trial is a zero-sum game with no ability to structure a business resolution,” Zahniser wrote. “While one of us will ‘win,’ our constituents will not prevail in any way. Either they lose the value of Oppenlander Field to the detriment of the students or they lose the park to the detriment of park users.”
The district’s April 19 offer first proposed that the city purchase the land for $6.5 million, which the district considers a discounted price.
“The city has approval for a $3.5 million bond,” Zahniser wrote. “The city has options to bridge the gap to reach $6.5 million such as a loan or land swaps. The district is also willing to accept an interest free payment plan over the course of a few years.”
Last May, West Linn residents approved a $3.5 million bond measure for the city to purchase Oppenlander and upgrade the property with new amenities.
As a second option, the district offered a “do over” appraisal. The district proposed using three appraisers for this process: one hired by the city, one by the district and a third agreed upon by the other two appraisers.
“Two of the three appraisers would have the authority to eliminate the third appraisal if the third appraisal is such an outlier that the two appraisers deem it unacceptable by their professional standards,” Zahniser wrote.
The district also proposed that this appraisal would be based on the “fair market value of Oppenlander, as currently zoned, not a hypothetical value based on park designation.”
The settlement offer argues that neither party intended for the park designation to de-value the park. The letter quotes from a January 2022 email from Williams, who at the time was West Linn’s deputy city manager, to district officials: “(City Manager) Jerry (Gabrielatos) and I assume that, like us you’ve just received the Oppenlander appraisal from your legal counsel and are somewhat surprised by the result. It certainly makes sense technically due to the strong use limitation placed on us as potential buyer… but at the same time I think it’s safe to say that it's not what either of our birds, or the community, is expecting.”
If the city and district don’t come to an agreement, the suit will continue to a jury trial scheduled to begin June 27.