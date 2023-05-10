Oppenlander fields

The Oppenlander property has been used by youth sports teams for around 40 years.

 PMG photo: Holly Bartholomew

With a June trial date inching closer, the city of West Linn is weighing a settlement offer from the West Linn-Wilsonville School District in the ongoing dispute over Oppenlander fields.

The two parties have exchanged settlement offers and rejections off and on since the school district filed suit over a purchase and sale agreement for Oppenlander in February 2022.