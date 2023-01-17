The city of West Linn and West Linn-Wilsonville School District spent a combined $211,656 in legal fees amid the ongoing fight over Oppenlander Fields.
According to public records from the city of West Linn, the city paid just over $76,000 in legal fees related to the district’s Oppenlander lawsuit between March and November of 2022.
In the same period, the school district paid $129,416 to law firm Miller Nash for representation in the Oppenlander litigation. In total, the school district has paid $135,537 in legal fees related to Oppenlander since July 2021. The city of West Linn did not provide figures for legal fees paid prior to the district’s filing of the lawsuit in February 2022.
The Oppenlander property, a flat 10-acre grass parcel on Rosemont Road in West Linn owned by the district, has been used primarily for youth sports teams for the past 40 years. The district put the property for sale on the open market in 2021 after declaring it a surplus property and receiving an appraisal which valued the land at $6.5 million.
After outcry about sale of the fields from the community, the city and district began talks for the city to purchase the land to keep as a park. Both sides eventually agreed to a deal, signing a purchase and sale agreement for the city to purchase the land if West Linn voters approved a May 2022 bond vote. The purchase price, according to the agreement, would be determined by a new appraisal. Talks broke down when the appraisal returned valuing the property at just $120,000.
The district sued the city for breach of contract in February 2022. As the agencies exchanged legal briefs and replies, West Linn voters approved a $3.5 million bond measure for the city to purchase and upgrade the fields. A settlement conference is currently scheduled for May and a jury trial is scheduled for June.
As the two local agencies pour thousands of dollars into the legal fight, West Linn residents are trying to make their voices heard.
Dean Suhr, president of the Friends of Oppenlander group that formed in 2021, said he is considering filing an amicus brief, otherwise known as a friend of the court brief, to make the position of some residents known to the judge in the case.
Suhr and a few other members of the Friends of Oppenlander attended meetings of the West Linn-Wilsonville School Board and West Linn City Council Monday, Jan. 9 to tell the bodies they wished for each party to fulfill the purchase and sale agreement they signed last year.
“Oppenlander is owned by the citizens regardless of whose sign is on the front gate,” Suhr said at the City Council meeting.
At the school board meeting, he said he was disappointed in the district’s accusation that the city was attempting to “swindle” taxpayers out of the full value of the property.
“We see the district working behind the scenes trying to find a technicality to prevail in your lawsuit,” Suhr told the board. “Starting tonight we intend to shine an ever-increasing bright light of public engagement and awareness on your actions. We’re investigating filing an amicus brief so that the court clearly understands the concerns and interests of the citizens.”
One resident who commented at the Jan. 9 council meeting shared an entirely different take on the matter, arguing the city should not spend any more money on Oppenlander when critical water infrastructure projects are unfunded.
The resident, Joe Leben, said that by pursuing purchase of the field, the council was mismanaging infrastructure priorities and increasing the tax burden to the majority of West Linn residents.
All West Linn residents need water, Leben argued, but only some of the community uses Oppenlander fields.
The friends of Oppenlander argued that complying with the original purchase and sale agreement aligns with the “will of the people” expressed in the May 2022 bond vote, when two-thirds of voters approved the Oppenlander measure.
“We the citizens have put our checkbooks where our interests and our desires and our passions reside,” Suhr said.
Nearly 6,000 residents voted yes for the measure and nearly 3,000 voted no. West Linn has a population of 27,000.
Suhr further told the council he appreciated the board holding steadfast in the fight for Oppenlander, but was disappointed in the city’s recent offer to re-appraise the property and put it up for a bond vote again. He said it would be much harder for the city to get voters to approve a second bond given the current state of the economy.
Suhr told the school board that they made a promise when signing the purchase and sale agreement. If they walk away from that promise, Suhr suggested that he and other West Linn residents would not support future school bonds, nor would they support current school board members who chose to run for reelection.