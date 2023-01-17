011823-oppenlanderspendingwltne

The West Linn-Wilsonville School District is suing the city of West Linn for breaching a contract to purchase the Oppenlander Fields. The two parties have combined to spend more than $211,000 in legal fees since 2021.

 PMG file photo

According to public records from the city of West Linn, the city paid just over $76,000 in legal fees related to the district’s Oppenlander lawsuit between March and November of 2022.