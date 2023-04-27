Maegan Vidal knows the difference it can make when a teacher believes in you.
“I had this biology teacher named Dr. George Cashdollar, and you can’t make that name up,” said Vidal. “He always made science fun.”
The Clackamas County native is passionate about supporting her son’s school district and wants his memories of public education to be as good as hers. Vidal is running for West Linn-Wilsonville School Board position 2 and said she wants every student to have the same quality public education she had.
“I feel like I wouldn't be who I am today without it,” Vidal said. “I was raised by a single mom. Without public education and teachers who believed in me, I would have never gotten into Willamette University, I would have never gotten a master's degree.”
Vidal works as the physician outreach engagement advisor at Randall Children's Hospital in Portland. She said her experience working in pediatric health care has prepared her for the responsibilities of working with stakeholders in a school district. It also gives her a unique perspective on mental health issues.
“I think our high school students are going through a mental health crisis,” Vidal said. “I would love to see partnerships with the school district and clinical partnerships to provide mental health to our students. We know that anxiety, depression, suicidal ideation and eating disorders were on the rise during COVID. They're still there and they're still huge issues.”
Vidal wants to see greater diversity in the district’s teaching staff and expand the resources the district allocates to hiring teachers.
“I think we need more teachers. We also need more paraeducators to assist the teachers. I think what the district can do is use innovative hiring strategies to get the teachers that we need that actually look like the students who they're teaching,” said Vidal. “When you look at the statistics in the district, 86% of the teachers are white. What does that mean for our students of color when they don't see themselves in their teachers, or our students with disabilities?”
Vidal hopes that the district can be a place where all students feel comfortable and welcome in their learning environment. She believes the district should be asking, “What can we do better?” as often as possible when it comes to diversity, equity and inclusion.
“It's also about everybody feeling like they have a safe place to receive an education. I think that's super important because this is public school where everybody should have the right to receive an education,” Vidal said. “I'm concerned about, when we talk about parental involvement, and we talk about parental oversight, I want to make sure LGBTQ kids are protected and they get an education and their stories are told.”
Vidal is concerned about the impacts that the COVID-19 pandemic had on elementary students’ reading comprehension, a worry that is shared by many in the district.
“When we look at the Oregon Department of Education's at-a-glance statistics, we can see that actually 56% of our third graders in the West Linn-Wilsonville School District are reading at grade level,” said Vidal. “I'm just afraid that, if we don't expand our curriculum to include more phonics-based learning, and if we don't do things differently, it's only going to get worse.”
Vidal said she has a unique perspective on the use of a phonic-based curriculum because her son is in the dual-language program, and the students are taught to read in Spanish using a phonics-based system.
“For my son, because of public education, he is going to be bilingual in Spanish, and they have taught him to be so kind and compassionate and I think that’s huge in public schools today,” said Vidal.
Vidal has had experience working on the Wilsonville Library Foundation Board of Directors and Lowrie Elementary Parent-Teacher Association. She sees public outreach as a core part of her vision for the future of the school district.
“Because of my outreach and public involvement experience, I would really love to work with the director on creating a school board liaison position with the city of West Linn and Wilsonville and the Legislature,” she said. “People move to our cities because of the excellence of our schools, like my husband and I moved to Wilsonville because of the excellence of its schools, and a strong city has a strong education system and I think it's within both of our interests to remain close together.”