With each passing day, the structure on Dollar Street overlooking the Tualatin River increasingly resembles West Linn-Wilsonville School District’s newest middle school.
Work on the new Athey Creek Middle School, set to open this fall for the start of the 2023-2024 school year, is progressing quickly.
The school will serve an enrollment of up to 850 students who would have otherwise attended the current Athey Creek Middle School on Borland Road, which will transition into Riverside High School for the coming year. Both school projects are part of the district’s 2019 capital bond program.
When construction takes place during the same year a school opens, capital construction manager Remo Douglas said planners want to see the building’s frame go up in January. Douglas gladly noted that the contractors are well underway with the framing process for the new Athey Creek.
During the week of Jan. 19, crews applied asphalt to the roof to tighten the building's exterior and help keep out water.
Lighting for the new turf field and track went up in November. The majority of work for the field, including drainage and leveling, is already complete. As the project nears the finish line, Douglas noted crews will need to continue compacting and lay down gravel before putting the field and track in.
With construction on schedule, Douglas said the district should be ready to begin moving furniture into the building in late June or early July.
Douglas and West Linn-Wilsonville Communications Director Andrew Kilstrom said they want to give staff, students and the community a chance to get accustomed to the school before the fall.
“We want it to feel normal when everyone heads back to school,” Kilstrom said.
Kilstrom added that staff and students are also getting excited at the prospect of the brand new facility.
Douglas said the district’s contractors have stuck to the schedule, but he, project manager Angela Caffrey and the rest of the team have planned for possible hiccups knowing that some of the crew may need to work overtime if any issues arise.
Douglas was also pleased to report that costs for the project are relatively in line with the district’s budget. While the total cost for the school was projected to be around $78 million when the district initially planned for the bond program in 2018, Douglas said the total will likely be closer to $80 million. Douglas felt this was a reasonable increase considering rising construction costs.
According to Douglas, the district has managed to keep costs down by sticking to the plan and ordering supplies in advance when costs are down. Learn more about the project, take a virtual tour of the building or sign up for project update emails on the district’s bond website.