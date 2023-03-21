The West Linn City Council reaffirmed its commitment to restoring West Linn’s Historic City Hall building at a meeting Monday, March 20, despite rising construction costs elevating the total project expenses to an estimated $2 million.
The city and Willamette Falls and Landings Heritage Area Coalition have discussed revitalizing the former City Hall building at the foot of the Arch Bridge for several years but the pandemic, a lack of readily available funds and a brief rift between the council and coalition have kept the project from moving forward.
“We’ve been working on this with the coalition for lo these many years, well before the pandemic,” City Manager John Williams said during Monday’s discussion. “As the project has slowly inched along or moved backwards at certain times, one thing that we know has happened is that cost estimates have risen.”
The council previously allocated $1.3 million in funds from the 2018 general obligation bond to the project. With the new cost estimates, that allocation leaves about $700,000 in project costs unfunded.
Members of the coalition assured the council that grants could help offset some of the costs — as long as the city re-affirms its commitment to the project.
Coalition Executive Director Britta Mansfield and Secretary Jody Carson said several entities, like the Spirit Mountain Fund, were interested in helping fund the project, but wanted to see the city invested in it first.
Once renovated, the new City Hall will have gallery space for local artists as well as the Old Oregon Photos collection, office space for the coalition and other businesses or nonprofits and community meeting space.
Williams told the council that, to date, the city has not spent any money so far. The project due diligence and architectural designs were covered by grants the coalition already obtained.
The council gave its approval to move forward with the project, drawing on money from the American Rescue Plan Act and the limited remaining funds from the 2018 GO bond.
The city received nearly $6 million in ARPA funds, about $2 million of which has already been allocated to other city projects and expenses.
“We have been hanging onto that money because we don’t know what the next biennial budget will look like,” Williams said of the remaining ARPA dollars.
Councilor Bill Relyea suggested the city consider using some of the money from last May’s $3.5 million bond to purchase and upgrade Oppenlander fields to fund the City Hall renovations.
Relyea, Council President Mary Baumgardner and interim Mayor Rory Bialostosky said they all backed the project.
Williams said he would return at a future meeting with a new funding commitment, a new letter of commitment and hopefully an agreement for parking in the area for the council to approve all components of the project.
Mansfield noted that the majority of a letter of commitment signed in 2019 is still valid; only the portion outlining finances no longer stands.
“We have a list of grantors that we know we can go back to that we have letters of interest out to,” Carson added.