West Linn moves forward with historic City Hall plans

The former West Linn City Hall building could be renovated into a new multicultural center.

 COURTESY PHOTO: WFLHAC

The West Linn City Council reaffirmed its commitment to restoring West Linn’s Historic City Hall building at a meeting Monday, March 20, despite rising construction costs elevating the total project expenses to an estimated $2 million.

The city and Willamette Falls and Landings Heritage Area Coalition have discussed revitalizing the former City Hall building at the foot of the Arch Bridge for several years but the pandemic, a lack of readily available funds and a brief rift between the council and coalition have kept the project from moving forward.