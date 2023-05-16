West Linn Mayor Rory Bialostosky02.jpg

Rory Bialostosky first joined the council in 2020 and was appointed as interim mayor after Jules Walters departed for the Legislature.

 PMG photo: Jonathan House

Initial returns on election night Tuesday, May 16 show Rory Bialostosky leading Bill Relyea in the race for West Linn Mayor. According to results from the Clackamas County Elections Division and Oregon Secretary of State, Bialostosky had 80% of the vote and Relyea 19%.

The winner of the race will go on to fill the remainder of former Mayor Jules Walters term, which expires in December 2024. Walters resigned from the mayor’s seat after winning election to the Oregon House of Representatives.