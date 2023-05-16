Initial returns on election night Tuesday, May 16 show Rory Bialostosky leading Bill Relyea in the race for West Linn Mayor. According to results from the Clackamas County Elections Division and Oregon Secretary of State, Bialostosky had 80% of the vote and Relyea 19%.
The winner of the race will go on to fill the remainder of former Mayor Jules Walters term, which expires in December 2024. Walters resigned from the mayor’s seat after winning election to the Oregon House of Representatives.
Bialostosky, who was elected to the city council in 2020, has served as interim mayor since Walters’ resignation. Relyea, a former planning commissioner, was elected to council in 2018 during an uncontested race and earlier this spring lost out on reelection in the postponed City Council race.
“I am honored and excited to continue serving my hometown community as mayor and I’m looking forward to continuing to work to accomplish the City Council’s priorities and representing our community well on the issues that matter,” Bialostosky told Pamplin Media Group after initial returns were posted.
He also thanked Relyea for running a campaign focused on the issues.
“The voters have spoken and I want to congratulate Rory,” Relyea said.
Bialostosky made history with his decisive victory in 2020, becoming the youngest city councilor in West Linn’s history. Now 23, Bialostosky was the youngest to ever serve as mayor when he took up the interim role.
An election victory in the mayor’s race would build on Bialostosky’s history-making achievements, making him the youngest person ever elected to the West Linn mayor’s seat. Results will be updated again later this evening and in the coming days.