Five candidates ran for two seats on the West Linn-Wilsonville School Board.

 PMG file photo

Based on early returns from the Oregon Secretary of State's office Tuesday night, Maegan Vidal leads the race for position 2 on the West Linn-Wilsonville school board with 55.5% percent of the vote, while Dan Schumaker leads with 64.7% of the vote for position 4. The results are not yet final.

Ajax Moody trails Vidal with 34.8% of the vote for position 2, while Rob Zundel has 9.5%. Schumaker is leading over Amy Nichol’s 35.2% for position 4. 

