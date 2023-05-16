Based on early returns from the Oregon Secretary of State's office Tuesday night, Maegan Vidal leads the race for position 2 on the West Linn-Wilsonville school board with 55.5% percent of the vote, while Dan Schumaker leads with 64.7% of the vote for position 4. The results are not yet final.
Ajax Moody trails Vidal with 34.8% of the vote for position 2, while Rob Zundel has 9.5%. Schumaker is leading over Amy Nichol’s 35.2% for position 4.
As of 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, 9,573 votes had been counted in the position 2 race, while 9,543 votes were in for position 4.
The West Linn-Wilsonville School Board race gave the community a chance to vote for two new school board members who will take the seats currently held by Christy Thompson and board chair Chelsea King. King joined the school board in 2015 and won reelection in 2019. Thompson just completed her first term on the school board after winning in 2019.
The race for position 4 was between Amy Nichols, a West Linn parent, and Dan Schumaker, a retired Wilsonville High School principal. Position 2 was a contested race between Vidal, an administrator at Randall Children’s Hospital and Wilsonville-area parent, Rob Zundel, a retired software engineer, and Ajax Moody, a construction manager and parent in West Linn.
Both school board races focused on issues of parent voice, literacy renewal, school safety, transparency, inclusivity and fiscal responsibility.
Those candidates who are finally elected to their school board positions will begin their four-year term at the end of June.
Oregon election law requires an automatic recount for any election where the difference between the candidates’ votes is one-fifth of a percent or less of the total votes cast for all candidates. Oregon also allows a losing candidate 35 days to file for a recount.