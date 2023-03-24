032223-bookswltne

Five candidates are running for two seats on the West Linn-Wilsonville School Board.

Residents within the West Linn-Wilsonville School District will elect two new school board members in the May 16 election, as outgoing board members Chelsea King and Christy Thompson have opted not to seek reelection.

Maegan Vidal, Rob Zundel and Ajax Moody are running for board position 2, currently held by King, while Dan Schumaker and Amy Nichols vie for position 4, Thompson’s seat.