Residents within the West Linn-Wilsonville School District will elect two new school board members in the May 16 election, as outgoing board members Chelsea King and Christy Thompson have opted not to seek reelection.
Maegan Vidal, Rob Zundel and Ajax Moody are running for board position 2, currently held by King, while Dan Schumaker and Amy Nichols vie for position 4, Thompson’s seat.
The two members elected in May will each serve four-year terms alongside current board members Louis Taylor, Kirsten Wyatt and Kelly Sloop, whose terms expire in June 2025.
Position 2 candidates
Vidal, a physician outreach and engagement advisory with Legacy Health, is a Lowry Primary School PTO member with experience on the Multnomah County Library Board and Wilsonville Library Foundation.
On her website, Vidal boasts endorsements from local state Reps. Jules Walters, D-West Linn, and Courtney Neron, D-Wilsonville and state Sen. Rob Wagner, D-Lake Oswego, as well as current board members King and Wyatt.
“I want to bring my resilience and lived experience to the West Linn-Wilsonville School Board. I will advocate for all children and add the lens of child advocacy to the hard decisions we face in the years ahead,” Vidal said in a February press release announcing her candidacy.
Zundel is a software developer with two civil engineering degrees from Brigham Young University. He said he has no government experience but spent some time working with talented and gifted students in the district when his wife worked as an assistant TAG coordinator at Boones Ferry Primary School. He also volunteered in his granddaughter’s elementary school.
He said he was also involved with parent-teacher groups when his kids were in school.
Zundel named three primary concerns that he’d like to address if elected to the board: allowing students to learn math at their own pace, giving schools more bandwidth to discipline students as necessary and ensuring students with disabilities have the support they need.
“In some cases it seems like the administration has kind of abdicated responsibility for being able to enforce discipline,” Zundel said, noting an apparent rise of misbehavior at his grandson’s school in recent years.
Ajax Moody works in construction management and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Oregon State University. He felt prompted to run for the board after deciding to pull oldest daughter out of Willamette Primary School, where he and his wife felt she had fallen behind in learning, reading, writing and math.
“My motivation for getting on the board is to bring that back into focus and promote academics first — mainly reading, writing and mathematics,” Moody said.
Position 4 candidates
Schumaker spent 25 years working in various schools throughout the district, both as a teacher and an administrator, most recently serving as Wilsonville High School principal.
“Students who spend time around others who are different from them are challenged to think in new ways,” he said in a press release announcing his candidacy. “Students can thrive in our schools only if they feel they belong. Inclusivity is essential.”
Like Vidal, Schumaker also boasts endorsements from Wagner, Walters, Neron, Wyatt and a dozen other community members on his website.
Nichols, who owns two businesses in Multnomah County according to her candidacy paperwork, did not return requests for comment by this article’s deadline.