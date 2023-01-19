The application launched Thursday, Jan. 19, about a month and a half after the West Linn City Council unanimously approved an ordinance codifying the committee.
The city of West Linn began discussions regarding a police oversight entity nearly three years ago after news of the city’s $600,000 payout to Michael Fesser and new details of the Portland man’s arrest by West Linn police pushed the West Linn Police Department into the national spotlight.
The city is looking for seven community members to join the board, which will provide recommendations to West Linn Police Chief Peter Mahuna and City Manager John Williams regarding complaints against police, investigation and discipline processes and broader department policies and trends.
According to the application, the West Linn City Council will examine submittals and select committee members based on demonstrated ability to be impartial, lack of real and perceived biases and the ability to build relationships and communicate effectively. The application asks applicants to comment on their abilities in each of these areas, as well as their other community involvement.
Those selected for the committee must pass a background check, undergo training with the police department and Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office and sign non-disclosure agreements. They may also be required to obtain certification from the Oregon State Criminal Justice Information Services Division.
Discussions about complaints, investigations and discipline will not be public. However, the body will host at least two public meetings per year to discuss broader police trends and recommend policy.
“I think this is a great step toward restoring public trust and I’m proud of the work that went into this ordinance,” interim Mayor and then-Council President Rory Bialostosky said before voting on the ordinance in December. “I think that this is just the beginning of the work.”
Eventually, all committee members will serve three-year terms. To start, two initial appointees will serve for one year and two will serve for two years. The other three appointed to the committee will serve full three-year terms.