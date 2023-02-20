022223-printgrandjurywltne-01

Katie Medley (left) and Lisa Pratt were two of the first patients to report abuse by Farley to West Linn police. They have since spoken out about how they feel police and prosecutors mishandled the case. 

 PMG photo: Jaime Valdez

Editor's Note

Warning: This story contains graphic accounts of sex abuse that may be distressing to some readers, particularly victims of sexual assault.

Five months after a Clackamas County grand jury decision declining to charge ex-West Linn doctor David Farley — and still without a decision from the Oregon Department of Justice on whether to take up the case — Shannan Coyle is growing increasingly frustrated.

Coyle is one of more than 100 women and girls who reported to the West Linn Police Department that Farley sexually abused them under the guise of medical care. She and 70 of those women and girls have asked Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum to investigate Farley, calling out what they see as a multitude of missteps by West Linn police and the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office.

Nicole Snow said she was sexually abused by ex-West Linn doctor David Farley from the ages of 15-18. Snow and others have spoken out about the way she feels police and prosecuted mishandled the case against Farley. 
David Farley opened West Linn Family Health Center three decades ago, working there until 2020. Police interviewed current and former employees of the clinic during the investigation.