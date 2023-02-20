Five months after a Clackamas County grand jury decision declining to charge ex-West Linn doctor David Farley — and still without a decision from the Oregon Department of Justice on whether to take up the case — Shannan Coyle is growing increasingly frustrated.
Coyle is one of more than 100 women and girls who reported to the West Linn Police Department that Farley sexually abused them under the guise of medical care. She and 70 of those women and girls have asked Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum to investigate Farley, calling out what they see as a multitude of missteps by West Linn police and the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office.
“I feel that the DOJ is sending a message that they aren't willing to put forth the effort to help bring a predatory man to justice,” Coyle told Pamplin Media Group. “It also paints a picture that we don't matter and are not worth it. The fact that this man has the opportunity to pass along the grooming tactics he did to me as a child to another generation of girls makes me want to vomit. Until he is put away, he will continue to do some sort of abuse (to) others out there. You don't just stop 30 years of abusing women overnight.”
The fight against Farley and the medical institutions he practiced at — West Linn Family Health Center, Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center and Legacy Meridian Park — still rages on in a civil case that was amended in January and is now seeking $570 million in damages.
The Oregon Medical Board revoked Farley’s license in 2020, shortly after receiving reports that Farley photographed the breasts and genitals of underaged patients and performed medically-unnecessary pap smears on patients deemed too young for such procedures.
Given the revocation of his license and that more than 100 victims came forward, the women and girls were devastated to learn of the grand jury’s decision last September not to indict the alleged prolific abuser.
Clackamas County District Attorney John Wentworth said his office did everything it could to prosecute the case, but the decision was ultimately up to the grand jury.
What happened during grand jury proceedings?
According to Wentworth, who declined an in-person or phone interview but responded to Pamplin Media Group’s questions by email, the grand jury that heard the case against Farley was seated for several months and deliberated on 85 other criminal cases. The Farley case was the only one for which this grand jury issued a “not true” bill, Wentworth said.
A not true bill means the grand jury decided not to move forward with an indictment to press charges.
Wentworth said the Farley case was different from the other cases heard by this jury for a number of reasons.
“The scope of the case, the duration of the grand jury, and the interplay of the factual circumstances and the legal standards all presented in a way that were ‘different’ from other cases,” he said.
According to Wentworth, presentation of evidence and witness testimony before the grand jury took several months in the Farley case and the jury deliberated for several hours. Wentworth previously stated that 23 of the patients who reported abuse testified before the grand jury. The grand jury also heard from Mark Nichols, a professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Oregon Health and Scientists University, who testified as the prosecutors’ medical expert. Nichols did not respond to requests for comment on the case.
"Individuals who had potentially actionable charges were chosen to testify," Wentworth said.
"Others testified as witnesses because, although their cases were not prosecutable, their testimony was admissible as relevant evidence for the grand jury to consider."
Patients who testified highly doubt the grand jury heard all of the most pertinent information about Farley’s acts and motivations. Several patients claimed that underage victims who reported abuse to police were never called to testify, even though the allegations fell within the statute of limitations.
Katie Medley told Pamplin Media Group about one 13-year-old girl who reported abuse by Farley but was never called to testify. According to Medley, Farley desperately attempted to recruit this girl for his “puberty study,” which was the justification he used for photographing naked children.
“He begged her to be a part of the taking photos of genitals. He harassed her about it. She never got to tell the grand jury about it,” Medley said.
While Wentworth said the statute of limitations prevented prosecutors from considering harassment charges, there were plenty of patients whose abuse no longer fell within the statute but still wished to testify, according to three patients who spoke to Pamplin Media Group and their attorney, Courtney Thom.
“There’s a number of women and children who were never called to testify who could have shed a massive light on Farley’s sexual intent,” Thom, who was previously a sex crimes prosecutor in California, said.
Nicole Snow, who said she was abused by Farley from the ages of 15-18, was never called to testify. Even though her abuse may not fall within the statute of limitations, she felt she had important information to share with the grand jury regarding Farley’s patterns of abuse.
Medley, who was called to testify, recalled to Pamplin Media a particularly disturbing visit with Farley, which she said was more of a “digital rape” than a pelvic exam, that she had hoped to tell the grand jury about it.
Medley said Farley was quickly moving his finger back and forth inside her vagina while saying “Everything feels really good.”
Medley said she told Deputy District Attorney Sarah Dumont about this encounter, to which Dumont replied “c’mon that’s not abuse.”
Medley, who was questioned by Dumont during her grand jury testimony, said the prosecutor never asked her about that encounter. Medley also said it felt like Dumont wanted her to stop talking throughout her testimony.
“She asked very few questions,” Medley said. “I remember feeling like she (was) Farley’s defense attorney. She was undermining every statement that I made and trying to argue the other point.”
Another patient who spoke to Pamplin Media Group, Lisa Pratt, felt similarly about Dumont’s conduct during her testimony, even though deputy district attorney Bryan Censoni was the one cross-examining her.
“He would ask me questions and I would answer, and she would cut in to interrupt me nearly every time when I was saying things I thought were important for the grand jury to hear,” Pratt said.
For her part, Coyle said the questions prosecutors asked her during the grand jury were “very generic.”
“I felt like it was very unprepared,” Coyle said.
The charges
The jury considered charges of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, second-degree unlawful sexual penetration, first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree sexual abuse and third-degree sexual abuse, according to Wentworth. The DA’s office declined to reveal to Pamplin Media Group how the grand jury voted on each charge, stating prosecutors are not allowed to be present for grand jury deliberations, and recordings of the deliberations are prohibited.
Wentworth noted that prosecutors also considered charges of invasion of personal privacy, but were unable to proceed because of limitations in the criminal statute and past precedent.
The case law Wentworth referenced comes from State v. McQueen, in which the Oregon Court of Appeals overturned the conviction of a man who filmed sexual intercourse with his partner without the partner’s consent.
“In overturning the conviction based on Invasion of Personal Privacy in the Second Degree, the court found that because the victim ‘intentionally expose[d]’ the intimate part, she did not have a ‘reasonable expectation of privacy concerning the intimate area,’” Wentworth said of State V. McQueen.
The defendant in the McQueen case acknowledged his conduct was likely criminal as first- degree invasion of privacy, according to the appeals court.
Thom said Wentworth was missing the point by likening Farley’s abuse to the McQueen case.
“We’re not talking about filming yourself with another consenting adult when the issue is consent to the video,” she said. “We’re talking about Dr. Farley falsely presenting to parents that he’s involved in a study of puberty to gain the consent of parents to then film and photograph their children’s genitals.”
Throughout their investigation of Farley, police and prosecutors repeatedly told the patients that it would be difficult to prosecute this case because Farley was a doctor, and the reported abuse all took place in a medical setting.
“The fact that so many of these allegations occurred in the context of a medical examination does make the case more difficult, because there are exceptions in the criminal law for procedures that are done in a medical context,” Wentworth told Oregon Public Broadcasting last September.
But the alleged victims see this reasoning as an excuse.
“It’s a joke,” Pratt said. “He blames everyone but himself for the failure they had in securing an indictment. First he blamed our civil attorneys and now he’s trying to blame inadequate Oregon laws and looking for every opportunity to pass the buck.”
Is Oregon’s law sufficient to prosecute Farley?
Stories from the victims, as well as the civil lawsuit, outline the multitude of manipulative tactics Farley used to coerce his patients into the alleged acts. According to the suit, he withheld unrelated medications from some patients until they agreed to his breast and pelvic exams.
Farley allegedly refused to sign other patients’ waivers clearing them to participate in sports until they submitted to his exams. He falsely diagnosed one patient with HPV and another with cervical cancer in order to justify more frequent pelvic exams and pap smears. He also made up a story about a patient who died of cervical cancer to convince other women and girls to submit to his exams when they weren’t actually necessary, the lawsuit stated.
The patients say they walked into the clinic or exam room trusting Farley as their doctor. The manipulation and lies he used to get them to agree to the exams nullified any consent he obtained, the women argue. They also say their consent wasn’t genuine because the procedures weren’t clearly and truthfully explained to them, failing to meet the definition of “informed consent.”
Wentworth, however, posits that “informed consent” is a medical phrase sometimes used in civil cases but not clearly defined in criminal code.
“‘Informed consent’ is a medical term that generally involves a physician’s duty to advise a patient of risks and alternatives to treatments,” the DA explained. “Some criminal statutes outlaw certain sexual conduct irrespective of the victim’s consent or lack of consent. In some instances, even when a victim may be deemed to have not consented, other legal barriers may still apply.”
Wentworth also says that carve-outs in Oregon’s criminal statutes like ORS 163.412, which allows doctors to penetrate a patient’s vagina or rectum when “the penetration is part of a medically recognized treatment or diagnostic procedure,” made the case difficult to prosecute.
The alleged victims, and local internal medicine doctor Sandra Barton, feel the fact that the Oregon Medical Board revoked his license for sexual misconduct should have been enough to prove Farley’s actions were not legitimate medical procedures.
“I’ve seen many cases over the years of inappropriate behavior involving (doctors) trying to date patients or taking inappropriate photos of patients or maybe inappropriate touching while they were under anesthesia or some such, and their license was never revoked, just put on training programs, etc., so to me the fact that they revoked this guy’s license is huge, and very damning of him,” Barton, a Kaiser Pemanente doctor of 20 years, said.
Wentworth does not see it this way.
“This office is bound by Oregon’s criminal laws and burden of proof ‘beyond a reasonable doubt,’ not civil standards of care and industry guidelines,” Wentworth said. “It is also important to note that definitions of ‘sexual misconduct’ in the (Oregon Medical) Board licensing realm and ‘sexual abuse’ in the criminal realm are very different, as are the standards of proof required.”
However certain acts patients have alleged Farley committed are never legitimate medical procedures, according to Barton.
According to the lawsuit, Farley attempted to sexually stimulate at least five patients during pelvic exams. Two of these patients were 12 and 13 at the time. The lawsuit does not state the age of a third patient who Farley attempted to sexually stimulate but notes that he told her, “If this were the 1700s (she) would be of normal childbearing age, and that it would be perfectly normal for her to be married, having sex, and making babies” after the exam.
Snow, who saw Farley as her doctor from the ages of 15-18, said Farley attempted to sexually stimulate her at every visit she had with him.
According to Barton “at no time is attempting to stimulate sexually part of legitimate exams.”
Thom, the patient’s attorney and former prosecutor, felt similarly.
“Any competent physician will do this in the least intrusive and fastest way possible,” Thom said. “You don’t spend 10 minutes rubbing the outer genitalia of your patient with an ungloved hand,” as some women have alleged.
Responding to a question about whether he considered Farley’s attempts to sexually stimulate patients “medically recognized treatment or diagnostic procedure,” Wentworth said, “we need to know the specific patients who experienced this in order to see if this information was conveyed to law enforcement.”
Sexual intent
Because doctors are allowed to touch patients in ways that would in other circumstances be considered sexual assault, prosecutors had to prove that Farley’s acts were purposefully for his or someone else’s sexual gratification, according to Wentworth.
“It is the state’s burden to prove sexual intent beyond a reasonable doubt,” Wentworth said.
Proof of sexual intent could be certain comments or actions by the perpetrator, as well as moaning, erection or other signs of arousal.
“Comments made and actions by a suspect are most often used to prove criminal intent beyond a reasonable doubt,” Wentworth said.
According to the DA, none of the patients shared information with prosecutors about Farley having an erection during his procedures.
“The husband of one of the former patients did share that, while present during a procedure, he considered whether Farley might have an erection, but conceded it might just have been that Farley was wearing pleated pants,” Wentworth said. “This low level of certainty does not prove criminal intent beyond a reasonable doubt.”
However, there may have been other signs of sexual intent that police and prosecutors did not know of.
According to the five patients who reported abuse by Farley to police and have spoken to Pamplin Media, investigators never asked them about these signs of sexual arousal or motive.
In fact, Medley said Tony Christensen, the detective who led the investigation of Farley and whose conduct during the case is now under review, never asked her a single question.
Snow said she was uncomfortable sharing certain information in her interview with Christensen, particularly after her request for a female interviewer was refused. The patients expect police missed signs of sexual intent observed by other alleged victims either because police never asked or because they did not create an environment where victims felt comfortable sharing details of the abuse.
“He (Christensen) was joking and making light of the situation,” Medley said. “The setting was not conducive to helping a female divulge details of sexual abuse.”
Medley and Pratt also mentioned many of the alleged victims had seen Farley all of their lives, as had their family, so they may not have fully understood the difference between proper exams and what they’d experienced with Farley.
“We did not have a detective who understood sex crimes and (he) wasn’t aware of the proper questions and the way to lead us (through the interview). He didn’t really ask questions,” Pratt said. “I volunteered my story and thankfully I knew what was wrong with what he did, but I think a lot of (patients) didn’t. I think there is a lot of information that was never given.”
Christensen was not trained in sexual assault investigations or forensic questioning until September 2021, nearly a year after the first victims reported abuse, according to records from the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training.
Asked about whether police and prosecutors specifically asked victims about signs of sexual arousal or motive they may have noticed, Wentworth said, “The questions asked of each witness attempted to discover details about their experiences, including what they observed about the actions, comments, and behavior of David Farley.”
The lawsuit also highlights comments made by Farley that could have been used to demonstrate sexual intent. In the suit, at least 15 patients allege that Farley made inappropriate and sexually suggestive comments during exams.
One patient claims Farley made comments like “that feels good” and “that’s nice” while attempting to sexually stimulate her during an exam when she was 12 years old.
He allegedly told another patient “you are so tight like a teenage virgin” during an exam.
One patient alleges in the lawsuit that Farley said her vagina was “tight” and “young” and that she must not have had many sexual partners.
Another patient in the lawsuit describes Farley during an exam that took place when she was 14: “Farley was breathing heavily and did not use any lubricant, commenting that (the patient) was already ‘wet.’ Farley then asked, in a suggestive manner, if (the patient) had ever inserted anything into her vagina.” This same patient alleged Farley ‘graded’ her breasts and nipples during a sports physical.
Asked about whether police and prosecutors considered such comments, Wentworth said, “I will need to know the specific patients or comments you are referring to in order to determine if these claims were investigated by law enforcement. These patients are welcome to contact my office if they believe there was additional evidence that was not shared during the investigation.”
Thom, however, is confident that “All of the signs of sexual intent were there.”
Thom explained that, in a sex abuse case, most if not all evidence is circumstantial.
A physician would never say outright during an exam that they are doing a procedure for their own sexual arousal, Thom said. Instead, according to Thom, prosecutors should rely on circumstantial evidence like the inappropriate comments and one patient’s observation that Farley had an erection during their labor and delivery.
Taking nude photos of children in his office, performing exams without gloves, texting patients, examining patients in his bedroom and hugging patients in only their medical gowns — all taken into account together — indicate sexual intent, Thom said.
A legislative solution?
Troubled by the gaps he said this case revealed in Oregon’s sex crimes laws, Wentworth is seeking a solution with lawmakers in the current legislative session. When asked for specifics, Wentworth said he plans to make a formal announcement about these plans in the near future.
While the patients and their lawyers believe Oregon’s laws left prosecutors room to work with, several other states have laws explicitly criminalizing abuses like those Farley’s patients allege.
In California, for example, the penal code states, “Any person who touches an intimate part of another person for the purpose of sexual arousal, sexual gratification, or sexual abuse, and the victim is at the time unconscious of the nature of the act because the perpetrator fraudulently represented that the touching served a professional purpose, is guilty of sexual battery.”
Doctors or other medical professionals who touch their patients and fraudulently claim that they are doing so for a medical, or “professional” purpose can be charged under this law.
Similarly, in Delaware, the law states, “Where the defendant is a health professional, as defined herein, or a minister, priest, rabbi or other member of a religious organization engaged in pastoral counseling, the commission of acts of sexual contact, sexual penetration or sexual intercourse by such person shall be deemed to be without consent of the victim where such acts are committed under the guise of providing professional diagnosis, counseling or treatment and where at the times of such acts the victim reasonably believed the acts were for medically or professionally appropriate diagnosis, counseling or treatment, such that resistance by the victim could not reasonably have been manifested.”
Oregon’s criminal code contains no such specificity.
As part of an in-depth series on the prolific problem of doctors sexually abusing patients, the Atlanta Constitution Journal in 2018 ranked all 50 states in various capacities for their ability to protect patients from abusive doctors. One metric the Journal used for the rankings was whether the state had specifically criminalized sexual misconduct involving doctors and patients.
According to the Journal, 15 states, plus the District of Columbia, have tighter criminal statutes than Oregon regarding sexual contact between patients and doctors. Delaware, New Hampshire, Washington D.C. and Idaho — where Farley moved after his medical license was revoked in Oregon— have some of the clearest laws protecting patients from sexual abuse by health care professionals.
Eleven other states have laws specifically outlawing sexual conduct between patients and mental health care providers, but not doctors.
Oregon is among 24 states with no specific laws regarding sexual contact between patients and either doctors or mental health professionals.
“There’s no doubt that Oregon law can and should be strengthened to protect patients, to protect children from sexual abuse by doctor,” Pratt said. “I think all of us will gladly support any of those efforts whenever possible, but the medical board found enough evidence of sexual misconduct to force Farley to surrender his license and that should have been sufficient to obtain an indictment.”
Pratt, Snow and Medley are so confident that prosecutors should have been able to indict Farley that they believe the DA’s office is partially responsible for any abuses Farley may commit in the future.
“I hope that Wentworth understands the magnitude of abuse that is on his hands from (the) grand jury decision on,” Pratt said.
A spokesperson for the Oregon Attorney General’s office said Rosenblum still has not decided whether to open an investigation of Farley.