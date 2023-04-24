Below shimmering sheets of blue and purple fabric, the 20 May Day Court student members for 2023 rehearse the second of their two dance numbers. They falter and laugh. The music stops and they return to their formation, ready to try the spin again.

A West Linn High School tradition since 1920, May Day is an annual celebration of the West Linn community that carries on a century-old tradition for newer generations. This year’s May Day, “An Evening in La La Land,” will start at 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 28.