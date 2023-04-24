The 2023 West Linn High School May Day rehearse their quintillion bows, a traditional part of the May Day Court performance. The May Day Court will perform their dances at the May Day Celebration on April 28.
The 2023 West Linn High School May Day rehearse their solos ahead of the May Day Court performances on April 28. Before they joined the May Day Court, many of the West Linn High School seniors had very little dance experience but practiced once a week to prepare for the performance.
Luke Bowerly and Ella McKay practice their waltz for the 2023 West Linn High School May Day court dance performances.
PMG Photo: Mac Larsen
The 2023 West Linn High School May Day rehearse their waltz dance. The 2 court dances are a traditional part of the annual May Day celebration at West Linn High School.
Below shimmering sheets of blue and purple fabric, the 20 May Day Court student members for 2023 rehearse the second of their two dance numbers. They falter and laugh. The music stops and they return to their formation, ready to try the spin again.
A West Linn High School tradition since 1920, May Day is an annual celebration of the West Linn community that carries on a century-old tradition for newer generations. This year’s May Day, “An Evening in La La Land,” will start at 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 28.
“I was kind of hesitant at first,” said Luke Bowerly, a senior and one of the May Day Court princes. “But then I thought, ‘I’m just gonna send it — it’s my senior year.’”
Before applying to join the 2023 May Day Court, Bowerly had very little dancing experience but that hasn’t stopped him from giving it his all.
“You can’t even tell the difference at all because the choreographer has been doing such a great job,” said Ella McKay, a senior and one of the May Day Court princesses. McKay and Bowerly have been best friends since freshman year.
“For my parents, I know, this is a very special memory for them getting to watch this,” McKay said. After watching her sister Sarah perform in 2016, McKay knew that she would want to apply when she was a senior.
“There’s some people here who I’d never talked to before, and I’m getting to build these super strong relationships with them. And there are people here who I am really good friends with,” McKay said. “I’m getting to make this incredible memory with them. It’s something I’ll remember for a long time.”
“Even the walking is dancing!” shouted Annie Kaiser, West Linn High School’s Performing Arts Center coordinator and May Day Court advisor. Kaiser and May Day choreographer Christine Greenhalgh-Schultz spent 10 weeks preparing the 20 students for their court dances and performance on May Day.
April 23 was their eighth and final Sunday night rehearsal before the week of May Day.
“It’s such a good feeling when you get the whole thing correct because it takes a lot of focus and communication,” McKay said.
The May Day Court showcases two dances during the performances, a waltz and a faster, more contemporary dance. Before the dances, the May Day Court assembles to wait for the announcement of the annual May Day king and queen.
The process of joining the May Day Court begins in the winter. Interested seniors write an essay about why they want to be part of the court, get letters of recommendation and make a short presentation in front of the May Day committee. The student body also votes on both selecting the May Day Court and electing the king and queen.
The May Day celebration also features a student talent show and the traditional May Pole dance.
“May Pole is typically all ninth graders,” said Beatrice Gilroy, junior class director for WLHS’s Associated Student Body. Gilroy was part of the May Pole when she was a sophomore because during her freshman year the chance to participate was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now as a junior, Gilroy has helped Kaiser decorate the gym for the performances and coordinate preparations.
This year’s May Day celebration is the second after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. The 2020 May Day celebration marked the 100th anniversary of the tradition and would’ve fallen on May 1.
The 2023 May Day Court princesses include Makena Big John, Sky Gomes, Taelyn Haney, Lily Hobi, Elle McGuire, Ella McKay, Angie Nelson, Lily Pruzek and Jenna Wheeler. The 2023 princes include Luke Bowerly, Tyler Coke, Noah Harcek, Earl Ingle, Jake Johansen, Evan McCreary, Calvin Reynolds, Leif Bjorn Severson and TJ Thayer.
When a break from the dancing was finally called, the seniors rushed to one end of the gym to grab a snack or a drink of water. A pile of white skirts laid out in the middle of the dance floor.
“You only have one senior year, take all the risks,” Bowerly said.