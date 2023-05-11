After interviewing 14 final candidates last week, the West Linn City Council plans to soon appoint the seven inaugural members of a board that will provide oversight over the West Linn Police Department.
While discussing the appointments at a meeting Monday, May 8, the council decided that each councilor would select their top seven candidates for the board, see where there’s overlap and differences of opinion and talk through the selection of members at next Monday’s meeting May 15.
“We had an incredible and very qualified group of people that interviewed,” interim Mayor Rory Bialostosky said. “It will be difficult to widdle it down to seven.”
Earlier this year, over 30 residents applied to join the new board. Councilors selected the 14 finalists to interview based on their judgements of the applicants’ written applications.
West Linn began discussing forming a police oversight entity more than three years ago after news of the city’s $600,000 civil rights settlement to Michael Fesser thrust it into the national limelight. The city first created the Police Oversight and Accountability Task Force, which met for about two years to determine what the eventual permanent police accountability board would look like.
Combining recommendations from the initial task force with input from the city’s labor attorneys and limitations within the city’s police union contract, the city ended up with plans for the Review and Recommend Board. The board’s main purpose is to review complaints of the police department and make recommendations to city management and the police chief about how to proceed in response to those complaints.
Discussions about complaints, investigations and discipline will be private. However, the body will host at least two public meetings per year to consider police trends and recommend policy.
Final applicants
The final applicants interviewed by councilors last week are John Haub, a former Clackamas County Sheriff’s deputy and prosecutor with the county and U.S. Attorney’s Office; Joy Mutare, a Portland State University sociology professor; Kate McKinzie, a former social worker; Keisha Omlid, a former Air Force medic and current veteran service center manager; Michael Selvaggio, a communications and government relations consultant working with a large food and commercial workers union and the Audubon Society of Portland, among other groups; Richard Olmstead, a research scientist; Sara Werboff, a public defender; Steve Kraemer, a former police officer and retired City County Insurance Services attorney; William Cabine, a Banner Bank community reinvestment analyst; Michael Harper, an insurance agent and member of the city’s initial police oversight task force; Thomas Freedland, a former police officer and chiropractor; Dlyan Hydes, an attorney and former school board member; Mary Carlson, a retired public school teacher; and Bob McCarthy, a conflict resolution consultant, Bolton Neighborhood Association president and former mayoral candidate.
Those selected for the committee must pass a background check, undergo training with the police department and Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office and sign non-disclosure agreements. They may also be required to obtain certification from the Oregon State Criminal Justice Information Services Division.