Mayor is hopeful for release of OIR report later this week

Community members  asked for more accountability of police after new details of the Fesser arrest came to light in February 2020. 

 PMG PHOTO: JONATHAN HOUSE

After interviewing 14 final candidates last week, the West Linn City Council plans to soon appoint the seven inaugural members of a board that will provide oversight over the West Linn Police Department.

While discussing the appointments at a meeting Monday, May 8, the council decided that each councilor would select their top seven candidates for the board, see where there’s overlap and differences of opinion and talk through the selection of members at next Monday’s meeting May 15.