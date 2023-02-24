Ryan Van Oostrum pulls his daughters Elise, 4, (right) and Madison, 2, (left) in the Hidden Springs neighborhood on Thursday morning. At the top of the hill in West Linn close to 6 inches of powdery snow had fallen by Thursday morning.
This story has been updated from its original version.
With temperatures still below freezing, many closures remained in place across West Linn Friday, Feb. 24 following Wednesday night’s snowstorm.
The West Linn-Wilsonville School District again canceled all classes and after school activities Friday.
The city of West Linn announced the West Linn Public Library will open from noon-5 p.m. Friday. City Hall and all non-essential services will remain closed.
After closing several streets Thursday, the city reopened Pimlico Drive and Summit Street.
The following steep streets remain closed due to unsafe conditions and abandoned vehicles.
Marylhurst Drive from Hillcrest Drive to Lower Midhill Drive.
Hidden Springs Road from Bluegrass Way to Cottonwood Court.
Skye Parkway from Troon Drive to Hillside Drive.
“Please respect all traffic and closure signs,” West Linn Community Relations Coordinator Danielle Choi said. “If you can avoid driving, please stay home. If you can't, snow routes are still the safest routes around town.”
Garbage pickup from West Linn Refuse & Recycle were also canceled Friday, Feb. 24. Choi said garbage services could possibly remain suspended through Monday.