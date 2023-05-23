It’s been a long time coming, but the Friends of Robinwood Station are pleased with the finished product. Earlier this year, the city of West Linn completed renovations of the 60-year-old fire station-turned-community center on Cedaroak Drive in the heart of Robinwood.

To celebrate, the Friends of Robinwood Station and the city of West Linn are holding a grand reopening of the building Sunday, June 4.