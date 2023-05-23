It’s been a long time coming, but the Friends of Robinwood Station are pleased with the finished product. Earlier this year, the city of West Linn completed renovations of the 60-year-old fire station-turned-community center on Cedaroak Drive in the heart of Robinwood.
To celebrate, the Friends of Robinwood Station and the city of West Linn are holding a grand reopening of the building Sunday, June 4.
When Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue no longer needed the station in 2009, a group of volunteers that would eventually become the Friends of Robinwood Station petitioned the city to maintain the building as a community center.
Those volunteers put in hours of work on their own: a few ADA upgrades, reframing of the garage doors, addition of two front doors, installing of new siding and windows and roof work. Despite these efforts, the building still had issues including a lack of insulation and a leaky roof.
Through it all, the station was a popular hub for community groups and activities. Prior to the start of renovations and the pandemic, the station had about three bookings each day, according to Friends of Robinwood President Randall Fastabend.
So, the Friends were pleased when the passage of the 2018 general obligation bond meant city funds were available for projects like renovation of the station. Members of the group attended countless City Council meetings over the past several years to make sure Robinwood Station was not forgotten in the allocation of bond funds.
With nearly $900,000 in bond money, the city was able to fully insulate, re-roof and seismically retrofit the building. Renovations also included an upgraded kitchen, a new bathroom and a wheelchair lift.
“What a renovation it has been,” Fastabend said.
The Friends of Robinwood are excited to welcome community members, first responders and members of City Council to the grand reopening June 4. The celebration will include food, live music and an opportunity to see the newly upgraded facilities.
“This event is to open the building for people to see it, to have a celebration of the culmination of the renovation,” Fastabend said.