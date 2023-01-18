Elected leaders from West Linn and Oregon City steadfastly agree in their opposition to the Oregon Department of Transportation’s current plans to address impacts of tolling on I-205.
Oregon City commissioners and West Linn city councilors feel ODOT has ignored local governments when they’ve shared concerns about environmental impacts of tolling and traffic diversion onto local roads.
There still appears to be room for discussion, however, on how far the two cities will go to fight tolls. The council and commission discussed their frustrations and possible means for recourse at a joint meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17.
“They seem to be ignoring the cities and our comments about mitigation and things like that,” interim West Linn Mayor Rory Bialostosky said at the meeting. “I’ve not been able to find a single instance where something has changed in the tolling plans as a result of local government comments.”
Taking the matter to Salem
To make sure ODOT hears the cities’ concerns, Bialostosky suggested the Oregon state Legislature as a good place to start.
Oregon City Mayor Denyse McGriff compared House Bill 2017 — the transportation package passed by the Legislature in 2017 which ultimately gave ODOT the authority to implement tolls — to a cookie jar. At the top of the jar, she said, were the best cookies: funding for transit, bike paths and safe routes to school. But at the bottom of the jar, amongst the stale and crumby cookies, HB2017 contained tolling authorization.
The tolling on I-205 is intended to serve as a funding source for seismic improvements on the Abernethy Bridge and other bridges, as well as the addition of a third lane going in both directions on the freeway.
Because the Legislature ultimately has oversight over ODOT, the leaders of both cities felt it best to present a united argument from all the cities impacted by tolling.
West Linn Councilor Mary Baumgardner and Oregon City Commissioner Adam Marl told the residents who came to present public comments about tolling at the meeting that they need to bring the same energy to transportation committee meetings at the Legislature. Marl pointed out that this can now be done virtually to save a trip to Salem.
Doug Riggs, a legislative lobbyist for the city of West Linn, chimed in during the meeting to say he had just come from a transportation committee meeting where the majority of legislators expressed similar concerns about the tolling plan.
“ODOT received an earful from the joint committee on transportation,” Riggs said. “I think there’s an opportunity in this session to make clear to ODOT that they need to take our comments into consideration.”
Riggs also mentioned a bill to be introduced this session from freshman House District 37 Rep. and former West Linn Mayor Jules Walters, which would cap the amount local residents could be charged on tolls. The Tolling Relief Act, Riggs explained, would limit the amount local residents pay on tolls to $2 per day or $10 per month. The bill would also require that a certain portion of toll revenue be distributed to cities most impacted by diversion traffic.
‘We have to get our legal sword out’
Some of those at Tuesday’s meeting expressed skepticism at how likely it is for lobbying at the Legislature to stop tolling in its tracks.
Oregon City Commissioners Mike Mitchell and Frank O’Donnell said they were on board with the cities advocating against tolling to the Legislature, but suggested legal action could be a more effective recourse.
“We have to get our legal sword out as well, because they’ve proven they’ve got this thing moving down the tracks and the only way we’re going to stop it is with a big pile of legal timbers across the railroad tracks,” Mitchell said.
McGriff said she would speak with the League of Oregon Cities about the possibility of a legal fight against tolling.
Marl was unsure what legal recourse might actually exist, reminding his fellow commissioners that the Legislature has twice given ODOT statutory authority to implement tolls.
“I want to make sure we get a full appraisal of the costs and benefits of doing such a thing when the Legislature again has twice voted to tell ODOT to move forward with tolling,” Marl said.