West Linn Oregon City joint meeting

The West Linn City Council and Oregon City Commission met for a joint meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17. 

 PMG SCREENSHOT

Elected leaders from West Linn and Oregon City steadfastly agree in their opposition to the Oregon Department of Transportation’s current plans to address impacts of tolling on I-205.

Oregon City commissioners and West Linn city councilors feel ODOT has ignored local governments when they’ve shared concerns about environmental impacts of tolling and traffic diversion onto local roads.