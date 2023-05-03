West Linn police officers have used the opioid overdose reversal drug Narcan six times since they began carrying it on patrol in 2016, including to save a woman who had overdosed on fentanyl last month.
During a West Linn City Council Monday, May 1, the council recognized two officers for successful use of Narcan, also known as Naloxone, to save people who had overdosed.
Officer John Remington responded to a call at a West Linn residence last July where a 19-year-old had reportedly overdosed.
According to a recounting of the incident from Police Chief Peter Mahuna, Remington administered a dose of Narcan after discovering the 19-year-old unconscious and not breathing while an off-duty Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue officer provided rescue breathing efforts. The man woke up, began breathing and was transported to a local hospital by American Rescue Response.
Officer Taylor Neil received the same recognition from Mahuna and council for his response to a March 20 incident. Neil and his partner responded to a report of a woman who had overdosed on fentanyl, Mahuna recounted. Neil administered a single dose of Narcan to the woman followed by a second when she was still not responsive. The woman regained consciousness and was transported to a local hospital.
Mahuna commended both officers for their quick actions, which contributed to positive outcomes in both circumstances.
“You represented the West Linn Police Department to the highest standards of our profession,” the chief said.
During a presentation to the West Linn City Council last month, TVF&R Deputy Chief Kenny Frentress said there’s been an increase in calls related to drug and fentanyl use across the fire district, but it had not become an issue requiring multiple calls a day in West Linn.