As overdoses rise, Oregon's first opioid settlement payout arrives

A trainer demonstrates how to administer an auto-injector device that delivers the opioid overdose reversal drug Naloxone.

 PMG file photo: Jaime Valdez

West Linn police officers have used the opioid overdose reversal drug Narcan six times since they began carrying it on patrol in 2016, including to save a woman who had overdosed on fentanyl last month. 

During a West Linn City Council Monday, May 1, the council recognized two officers for successful use of Narcan, also known as Naloxone, to save people who had overdosed. 