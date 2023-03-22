All of our communities have educators who are doing incredible work to improve the lives of children. This year, Pamplin Media Group recognizes these dedicated professionals and shares their inspirational stories with our readers in our Amazing Educators magazine, inside this week’s newspaper.
This special edition honors 28 local educators who work at all levels, from early childhood and kindergarten classrooms through high school and college, and in public schools, private schools and charter schools alike.
We hope that by sharing their stories, we can honor all educators for their commitment and dedication to serving our children.
Among those honored in this year’s Amazing Educators section is Kimberly Ragan, a paraeducator at Willamette Primary School who brings an empathy-first approach to helping students with a wide array of needs and abilities.
Since schools moved to full inclusion, Ragan is often with her students in their classroom, helping them listen to the teacher and participate with the rest of the class. Other times, she and her students work one-on-one outside the classroom on more individualized activities.
“When I read through our Amazing Educators section every year, I find myself wishing that my own favorite teachers could have been recognized and honored in this way when I was growing up,” Tidings editor Patrick Malee said. “We all have teachers who were instrumental in our growth as people and learners. I would be nowhere without my own ‘Amazing Educators.’”
We appreciate our readers, who nominated teachers from all over Oregon for Amazing Educators. We also appreciate our sponsors.
The Amazing Educators program is made possible thanks to the generous support of our advertising partners. Special thanks go to our partner-level sponsors, Mt. Hood Community College and Fir Lawn Memorial Park & Funeral Home. We also want to thank the West Linn-Wilsonville School District for being our local community sponsors.
Pamplin Media Group reporters, editors, photographers and designers helped select and bring these Amazing Educators’ stories to the pages of this section. You’ll read stories about people who inspire their fellow educators as well as the students they teach. And, of course, none of this would have been possible without the gracious support of the advertisers in each of the communities highlighted.
If you ever have doubts about our children’s future and the education they receive, you will find newfound hope from these stories that highlight the fine work these educators do every day.
