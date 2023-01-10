The West Linn Youth Advisory Council wants to help the city of West Linn more effectively use social media to engage with young community members.
The YAC, a panel of West Linn High School students that advises the West Linn City Council on issues relevant to youth community members, presented recommendations on youth engagement at a council meeting Monday, Jan. 9.
Based on conversations with peers and YACs in other communities, the advisory group found that the best way to engage with students is through social media. YAC member Jake Frazier noted their peers’ “extreme use of Instagram.”
The group said youth are far more likely to connect with information on platforms they are already familiar with, rather than from formal city reports or press conferences. However, the YAC found most of their peers do not follow the city’s accounts on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. The group also noted that their peers don’t find the information from those accounts useful.
The YAC members said one benefit of Instagram is that it allows for two-way communication through direct messaging and commenting.
YAC member Nathan Morrow said the group itself should have a stronger presence on social media. Madeline Brown, another YAC member, said the WLHS associated student body has a successful Instagram account. She also noted the high school’s weekly ROAR broadcast and ROAR newsletter are informative for students.
“We found that these are really good at reaching everybody and it’s all very centralized and planned, so we think that integrating city news into school communication channels could be successful,” Brown said.
The group also suggested the city consider hiring a staff member to focus solely on social media or youth engagement. Annamika Konkola advised that the city make use of interns or delegates from the YAC to post from city social media accounts.