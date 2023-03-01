(From left to right) 911 Dispatcher Shelby Anderson, Firefighter Priscilla Taparra, Scott Volland (church bystander who helped with AED), Pastor Dayna Stamnes, Bill Tate and his wife Karen Tate, Jacob Fuhrer, and TVF&R Captain Wyatt Chamberlin, who responded to the 911 call, reunited Feb. 11 at the cardiac arrest survivor's breakfast.
At 77 years old, Bill Tate considered himself a “big kid,” and so the longtime Rolling Hills Church Sunday school teacher sat down at the craft table to make a flower from pipe cleaners Sunday morning, Aug. 7. That’s when his heart stopped.
“I sat down on the stool and was looking at the (flower) diagram, and the next thing I know I woke up at the hospital,” Tate said.
According to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue firefighter Priscilla Taparra, who was off duty that day, several things happened at the right time and several people acted heroically in the immediate aftermath of Tate’s cardiac arrest. Because of those circumstances and the actions of those people, Tate has recovered and returned to teaching Sunday school.
For once, she said, Taparra’s family was not running late for church Aug. 7, so she and her husband sat down in the hallway to relax and drink their coffee after dropping their kids off at Sunday school.
She heard a commotion and someone mention the word “heart attack,” so she followed two people into the gym. Taparra saw Tate on the ground and pastor Dayna Stamnes doing chest compressions. Scott Volland, a bystander at the church, had retrieved the on-site automated external defibrillator and helped Stamnes get it ready as Taparra walked into the gym. Taparra jumped in to continue compressions and delivered two AED shocks, at which point Tate’s pulse returned.
“My heart stopped completely and they resurrected me,” Tate said. “Dana and Priscilla did a really good job on the CPR. They fractured 10 ribs. That’s the sign you had good CPR administrators.”
According to Taparra, paramedics from American Medical Response, TVF&R engine 59 and local law enforcement arrived around the time Tate’s pulse returned. From there, paramedics enacted life support procedures and transported Tate to Legacy Meridian Park Hospital, which is less than two miles from the church.
“There was one thing that went really bad, but so many things went right that day: the fact that we had an AED there, the fact that it was witnessed and CPR started right away, and the quick response from AMR, law enforcement and engine 59 and having that quick transport to the hospital. So many things lined up perfectly,” Taparra said.
During his recovery, Tate said his cracked ribs were a little uncomfortable, but even more uncomfortable was when he was alone at the hospital after his family had to go home for the night. He also grew frustrated that his recovery was not progressing as quickly as he’d like.
Tate said he was depressed until he realized how fortunate he was to be alive and decided to make the most of his second chance.
“Every day that goes by, I gain a bit more strength,” he said.
For Taparra, it was neat to witness Tate’s recovery each week at church and watch him graduate from walking with a cane to moving unassisted.
Tate, Taparra, Stamnes, Volland and dispatcher Shelby Anderson, who took the 911 call that day, all recently reunited at TVF&R’s Cardiac Arrest Survivors Breakfast Feb. 11.
Taparra said it was great to be reunited with everyone who contributed to saving Tate, particularly Anderson — who had only been on the job as a dispatcher for a couple of months and didn’t know what became of Tate until she was invited to the breakfast.
“It’s really an amazing story of survival and a great example of the type of response we hope to see in all cardiac arrest incidents,” said TVF&R public affairs officer Jacob Fuhrer, who organized the breakfast.