Cardiac Arrest Survivor's Breakfast

(From left to right) 911 Dispatcher Shelby Anderson, Firefighter Priscilla Taparra, Scott Volland (church bystander who helped with AED), Pastor Dayna Stamnes, Bill Tate and his wife Karen Tate, Jacob Fuhrer, and TVF&R Captain Wyatt Chamberlin, who responded to the 911 call, reunited Feb. 11 at the cardiac arrest survivor's breakfast.

 COURTESY PHOTO: TVF&R

At 77 years old, Bill Tate considered himself a “big kid,” and so the longtime Rolling Hills Church Sunday school teacher sat down at the craft table to make a flower from pipe cleaners Sunday morning, Aug. 7. That’s when his heart stopped.

“I sat down on the stool and was looking at the (flower) diagram, and the next thing I know I woke up at the hospital,” Tate said.