When Leonard Sawchuk retired in 2020, he and his wife Margaret had planned to travel and pursue their passion of ballroom dancing. But, like it did for a lot of people, the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench in the Sawchuks’ plans.
So instead of dancing and traveling the world, the Sawchuks have spent much of the past three years removing invasive species from local parks and green spaces and volunteering at the West Linn Food Pantry. These efforts led the city of West Linn to jointly honor Leonard and Margaret with the 2023 Robert Moore Award.
The city bestows the award, named for the town’s founder, each year to volunteers who improve the quality of life in the community without reward or recognition.
The West Linn City Council presented the Sawchuks with the award at its meeting Monday, April 3.
When the pandemic hit and the Sawchuks received the government’s stimulus checks, they realized they didn’t desperately need the money — so they decided to donate it.
One of the organizations they donated to was the West Linn Food Pantry.
When the food pantry sent the Sawchuks a thank you note for the donation, Leonard and Margaret replied asking if the pantry needed any extra volunteers. Food pantry volunteer coordinator Debbie Meyers responded saying they were fully staffed with volunteers, but thanked them for the offer. Circumstances quickly changed and the pantry found itself in need of more volunteers, so Meyers reached back out.
Each week for the past two-and-a-half years-plus, the Sawchuks have picked up produce from grocery stores and Clackamas County Gleaners on behalf of the pantry, organized orders for pantry clients, restocked the shelves and took unused food to Father’s Heart and Clackamas Women’s Shelter in Oregon City.
“We do whatever needs to be done,” Margaret said about their role at the pantry.
Both Sawchuks love working with the other volunteers at the food pantry, and said everyone there is very cooperative and fun.
In the same vein, the Sawchuks said they also have fun working outside with the other SOLVE volunteers.
The Sawchuks started working with SOLVE at Mary S. Young Park after running into the park stewards while walking through the park one day early in the pandemic.
“We learned the park stewards were there every week, so we decided to join them,” Leonard said.
The Sawchuks helped with invasive species removal and general maintenance of the park, but soon began thinking of the parks and green spaces closer to their house that needed similar work.
They began removing invasive species in the Sunburst and Carriage Way greenspaces in their neighborhood and eventually started their own monthly SOLVE events.
David Kleinke, a Mary S. Young Park steward and SOLVE coordinator who nominated the Sawchuks for the Robert Moore Award along with food pantry executive director Phil Reese, commended the couple for their diligent work, estimating they’d spent about 300 hours working in the parks just in the last year.
“I recognize it’s unusual to nominate two individuals but quite frankly I can only think of a couple times when I saw them apart,” Kleinke wrote in the nomination. “They do all these activities together. How would we select one but not the other. They are amazing individuals who embody the true spirit of the Robert Moore award and give without thought of recognition to their community.”