When Leonard Sawchuk retired in 2020, he and his wife Margaret had planned to travel and pursue their passion of ballroom dancing. But, like it did for a lot of people, the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench in the Sawchuks’ plans.

So instead of dancing and traveling the world, the Sawchuks have spent much of the past three years removing invasive species from local parks and green spaces and volunteering at the West Linn Food Pantry. These efforts led the city of West Linn to jointly honor Leonard and Margaret with the 2023 Robert Moore Award.