Oppenlander

Oppenlander Fields, a 10-acre parcel on Rosemont Road in West Linn, are currently the subject of a legal battle between the city of West Linn and West Linn-Wilsonville School District.

 PMG file photo

The now year-long legal battle over Oppenlander Fields will continue through a jury trial scheduled for June after a judge decided Wednesday, March 8, to dismiss the city of West Linn’s motion for summary judgment.

The city moved for summary judgment in the case against the West Linn-Wilsonville School District in November, hoping to avoid a trial.