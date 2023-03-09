The now year-long legal battle over Oppenlander Fields will continue through a jury trial scheduled for June after a judge decided Wednesday, March 8, to dismiss the city of West Linn’s motion for summary judgment.
The city moved for summary judgment in the case against the West Linn-Wilsonville School District in November, hoping to avoid a trial.
The civil case over the district-owned fields on Rosemont Road began last February when talks about the city purchasing the land — which has been used for youth sports over the last 40 years — broke down.
The breakdown came after a joint appraisal that would determine the purchase price valued the fields at $120,000. The school district had received an appraisal of $6.5 million for the fields several months earlier.
After hearing from attorneys for both parties, Judge Robert Manicke dismissed the three claims in the city’s motion for summary judgment.
“As you both know, there are plenty of arguments here and other possible bases for the court’s conclusion,” Manicke said. “I’m not going into those and I’m not expressing views on any of them, but I deny the city’s motion for summary judgment and the case will proceed to trial, which is scheduled for June, so the jury can decide all the questions and facts.”
The 12-person jury trial is scheduled for June 27.