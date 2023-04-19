In an effort to continue to serve their country — now at a more local level — Three Rivers Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1324 will spend a few hours of their morning Saturday, May 6, contributing to park restoration at Mary S. Young Park.
May 6 is the Veterans of Foreign Wars’ second annual national day of service where veterans across the nation will continue serving the country by volunteering in their own communities.
Post 1324, which was founded in 1925 and consists of vets who served in WWII, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf, Iraq and Afghanistan and serves the communities of Gladstone, Clackamas, Happy Valley, Oregon City, West Linn, Beavercreek and Redland will partake in the national day of service by helping to restore native habitat at Mary S. Young Park 9 a.m. to noon.
The volunteer event was organized by longtime Mary S. Young Park volunteer and VFW Post 1324 member David Kleinke.
Kleinke and other park stewards host SOLVE events to restore the park on the first Saturday of each month.
“We will be doing habitat restoration work such as removing invasive plants, chipping trails, and possibly work in the pollinator garden,” VFW Post 1324 Commander wrote in a newsletter to fellow post members. “Other local community volunteers will be there to work as well.”