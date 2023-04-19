Mary S. Young Park volunteers

Volunteers at a recent park restoration at Mary S. Young Park. Members of Three Rivers Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1324 will join volunteers in the park May 6.

 Courtesy photo: David Kleinke

In an effort to continue to serve their country — now at a more local level — Three Rivers Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1324 will spend a few hours of their morning Saturday, May 6, contributing to park restoration at Mary S. Young Park.

May 6 is the Veterans of Foreign Wars’ second annual national day of service where veterans across the nation will continue serving the country by volunteering in their own communities.