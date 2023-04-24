Nice weather Saturday, April 22, resulted in the best turnout of the season at the fifth Heron Watch of the spring at West Linn’s Maddax Woods.
More than 30 people turned out to catch a glimpse of the Great Blue Herons that have built their nests across the water from Maddax Woods on Goat Island.
The Friends of Maddax Woods and West Linn Parks and Recreation Department teamed up for the heron viewings. There are two scheduled viewings left this season from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 13, and Saturday, June 11.
At Saturday’s viewing Marla Gaarenstroom, the “Nature Guru” of the Friends of Maddax Woods, taught attendees about the herons and other animals like beavers, eagles and Canada geese inhabiting the river and island. Part of her lessons included the lively tale of a Great Heron nearly dropping a fish on her head the morning prior as it fled two hungry eagles eyeing its fresh catch. Many of the event’s younger attendees were curious about the fish, which remained just beyond the fence of the viewing area.
Meanwhile Friends of Maddax Woods secretary Peggy Watters taught attendees about the size of Great Herons with a nest building activity and allowed them to try on handmade heron wings.
Ten-year-old Sylvain was very impressed with the wings.
“It’s tempting to jump off somewhere because it feels like you could really fly, but I’m not sure if that would actually work,” Sylvain said.
Titus, 4, also gave the wings a try and said he would really like to have his own pair of heron wings.