Long may she reign — or at least for another year. Fourteen-year-old Hallie Jones of West Linn was crowned queen of the 2023 Old Time Fair ambassador court on opening night of the fair Friday, July 7.

Jones will continue to serve alongside her fellow ambassadors on this year’s court, Caio Rodrigues, Laynie Moore and Lilly Tribou, for the rest of 2023 before serving as a mentor to next year's court.