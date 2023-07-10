July 7, 2023: Candidates for King/Queen await for the decision of who of them will be crowned at the opening ceremonies during the first day of the West Linn Old Time Fair at Willamette Park in West Linn, Oregon.
July 7, 2023: Emcee Beatrice Gilroy gives candidates for 2023 Queen/King of West Linn Old Time Fair a chance to introduce themselves to the attendees in the opening ceremonies during the first day of the West Linn Old Time Fair at Willamette Park in West Linn, Oregon.
July 7, 2023: Prince and princesses congratulate Queen Hallie Jones during the opening ceremonies during the first day of the West Linn Old Time Fair at Willamette Park in West Linn, Oregon.
PMG Photo: Diego G Diaz
July 7, 2023: Princess Lilly Tribou salutes the attendees in the opening ceremonies during the first day of the West Linn Old Time Fair at Willamette Park in West Linn, Oregon.
PMG Photo: Diego G Diaz
July 7, 2023: 2023 Queen Hallie Jones is helped to her “queen 2023” items during the opening ceremonies during the first day of the West Linn Old Time Fair at Willamette Park in West Linn, Oregon.
PMG Photo: Diego G Diaz
July 7, 2023: 2023 Queen Hallie Jones poses for photos just after the opening ceremonies during the first day of the West Linn Old Time Fair at Willamette Park in West Linn, Oregon.
PMG Photo: Diego G Diaz
PMG Photo: Diego G Diaz
July 7, 2023: Former West Linn Queens salute the attendees off center stage at the opening ceremonies during the first day of the West Linn Old Time Fair at Willamette Park in West Linn, Oregon.
PMG Photo: Diego G Diaz
July 7, 2023: 2022 Queen Violet Gowdy addresses the attendees at the opening ceremonies during the first day of the West Linn Old Time Fair at Willamette Park in West Linn, Oregon.
PMG Photo: Diego G Diaz
PMG Photo: Diego G Diaz
PMG Photo: Diego G Diaz
PMG Photo: Diego G Diaz
July 7, 2023: 2022 Queen Violet Gowdy during the opening ceremonies during the first day of the West Linn Old Time Fair at Willamette Park in West Linn, Oregon.
PMG Photo: Diego G Diaz
July 7, 2023: 2022 Queen Violet Gowdy is presented by her father arm to the opening ceremonies during the first day of the West Linn Old Time Fair at Willamette Park in West Linn, Oregon.
PMG Photo: Diego G Diaz
July 7, 2023: Princess Lilly Tribou is presented in the opening ceremonies during the first day of the West Linn Old Time Fair at Willamette Park in West Linn, Oregon.
PMG Photo: Diego G Diaz
July 7, 2023: Princess Laynie Moore is presented in the opening ceremonies during the first day of the West Linn Old Time Fair at Willamette Park in West Linn, Oregon.
PMG Photo: Diego G Diaz
PMG Photo: Diego G Diaz
July 7, 2023: Prince Caio Rodrigues accompanied by his sister is presented in the opening ceremonies during the first day of the West Linn Old Time Fair at Willamette Park in West Linn, Oregon.
PMG Photo: Diego G Diaz
July 7, 2023: Princesss Hallie Jones walks in by her father’s arm in the opening ceremonies during the first day of the West Linn Old Time Fair at Willamette Park in West Linn, Oregon.