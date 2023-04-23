Bill Relyea doesn’t want to stay away from City Council for long. The former West Linn city councilor participated in his final vote as a council member April 17 and is now running for mayor in the May 16 special district election.

Relyea first took office as a councilor after gaining a seat in the uncontested 2018 election, but recently lost a reelection bid in the postponed council race that took place in March. Just two days after the March council election, Relyea filed as a candidate in the race for mayor, where he faces current interim Mayor Rory Bialostosky.