Bill Relyea doesn’t want to stay away from City Council for long. The former West Linn city councilor participated in his final vote as a council member April 17 and is now running for mayor in the May 16 special district election.
Relyea first took office as a councilor after gaining a seat in the uncontested 2018 election, but recently lost a reelection bid in the postponed council race that took place in March. Just two days after the March council election, Relyea filed as a candidate in the race for mayor, where he faces current interim Mayor Rory Bialostosky.
Prior to his time on council, Relyea served as a planning commissioner and president of the Parker Crest Neighborhood Association.
Relyea has a background in construction and project management and currently works as a construction project manager for Multnomah County. He and his family moved to West Linn 22 years ago.
Coming off the heels of the council election, Relyea said he’s building on what he learned in that race. Between his talks with voters earlier this spring and candidate forums in the run up to May 16, Relyea said he’s learned what’s important to residents and how those priorities may vary depending on what neighborhood they live in.
If elected, he’d like to take what he’s learned from the campaign trail and incorporate it into the council’s yearly goals.
“I realized that the council is just now having a goal-setting retreat,” he said. “I kind of wish they had not held that until after the mayor election so that the actual elected mayor was leading the meeting.”
The council held its annual goal-setting retreat April 18 and 19, the day after newly elected councilors Leo Groner and Scott Erwin were sworn in.
From his last four years on council, Relyea said he’s learned a lot about interacting with legal counsel as well as city management and staff, particularly as Relyea served with three different city managers and helped with the hiring of former City Manager Jerry Gabrielatos and current City Manager John Williams.
In this candidate statement in the Clackamas County Voters Pamphlet, Relyea invoked his background as a military veteran and ability to “out maneuver the adversary.”
When someone files a lawsuit against the city, he explained, they become an adversary.
“You need to understand those dynamics and be able to develop a game plan for how to address that and be able to work through those issues,” he explained. “And in many instances, it's alternative dispute resolution. It's negotiation. It's having closed-door as well as open-door sessions, one with your legal team and the other so that the community knows what's going on with those particular issues.”
If elected, one prominent priority for Relyea would be establishing a mayor’s office open to the public full time. This would allow the mayor to foster better relationships with the community as well as city staff and a to-be-hired city attorney, he said.
Relyea clarified that this wouldn’t involve paying the mayor a full-time salary, which would necessitate changing the city government to a “strong mayor” structure.
Another priority Relyea mentioned is establishing the police oversight board and ensuring the city follows the recommendations laid out in the OIR report. The OIR report was an independent analysis of the city’s handling of the Michael Fesser case that outlined several steps the city should take in the aftermath of the civil rights settlement.
Relyea also noted the city should continue to fight against the current proposal to toll I-205 in West Linn.