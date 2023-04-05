From coast to coast, students walked out of school at noon Wednesday, April 5, as part of a nationwide protest against gun violence. Among those participating in the demonstration were dozens of students from Rosemont Ridge Middle School.
At noon, students bearing signs with slogans like “ban assault rifles not books” poured out of the front doors of the middle school and walked to the football field, where they gathered to listen to students talk about the need for change in America.
“It shouldn’t be harder to buy Taylor Swift tickets than to buy a gun,” one student told the crowd of peers.
Guns made for brutality in war should not be held by people going about their normal lives, said another.
While talking with Pamplin Media Group, four seventh graders who attended the protest recalled a lockdown triggered by a false alarm that, at the time, they believed was due to a real active shooter.
The students said they cried and texted their families that they loved them.
It shouldn’t be this way, they said, but this is the reality they live — and go to school — in the current climate. Born in the late 2000s, most middle schoolers haven’t known school without routine lockdown drills.
Addison, a seventh grader, said she attended the walkout to protect lives.
“If this little thing can make even a little difference, I’ll stand out here as long as we need to,” Addison said.
“Kids shouldn’t be afraid to go to school,” said Evelyn, another seventh grader.
Amelia, a classmate of Evelyn and Addison, said she was fed up with the status quo.
“We all chanted that we wanted change, but we need change,” Amelia said.
Wednesday’s walkout came the week after a shooter killed three students and three teachers at a private school in Nashville, Tennessee.