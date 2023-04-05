From coast to coast, students walked out of school at noon Wednesday, April 5, as part of a nationwide protest against gun violence. Among those participating in the demonstration were dozens of students from Rosemont Ridge Middle School.

At noon, students bearing signs with slogans like “ban assault rifles not books” poured out of the front doors of the middle school and walked to the football field, where they gathered to listen to students talk about the need for change in America.