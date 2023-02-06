In the first 11 days of the application period, 27 West Linn residents applied to be on the city’s newly formed Police Review and Recommend Committee, which will oversee complaints against the police department and its officers and make recommendations regarding investigations and disciplinary action.

The city of West Linn launched into discussions of a police oversight board in 2020 after paying $600,000 in a civil lawsuit settlement to Michael Fesser, a Black Portlander wrongfully arrested by West Linn police in 2018. The city formed an initial board of 11 community members of diverse backgrounds that year. That board, called the Police Oversight and Accountability Task Force, was charged with outlining the formation of a permanent police oversight entity. The group met for over a year and gave the West Linn City Council recommendations for moving forward in 2021.