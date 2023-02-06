Protestors kneel outside the West Linn Police Department for nine minutes in honor of George Floyd back in 2020. West Linn has been working to create a police oversight committee since details emerged from the false arrest of Michael Fesser.
The Review and Recommend Committee will make recommendations to the police chief and city management regarding complaints and investigations of West Linn police officers.
PMG file photo
Protestors kneel outside the West Linn Police Department for nine minutes in honor of George Floyd back in 2020. West Linn has been working to create a police oversight committee since details emerged from the false arrest of Michael Fesser.
In the first 11 days of the application period, 27 West Linn residents applied to be on the city’s newly formed Police Review and Recommend Committee, which will oversee complaints against the police department and its officers and make recommendations regarding investigations and disciplinary action.
The city of West Linn launched into discussions of a police oversight board in 2020 after paying $600,000 in a civil lawsuit settlement to Michael Fesser, a Black Portlander wrongfully arrested by West Linn police in 2018. The city formed an initial board of 11 community members of diverse backgrounds that year. That board, called the Police Oversight and Accountability Task Force, was charged with outlining the formation of a permanent police oversight entity. The group met for over a year and gave the West Linn City Council recommendations for moving forward in 2021.
The application period for the new review and recommend committee closes Feb. 17. The council will review submittals and select seven applicants to join the new accountability panel.
According to their application responses, the candidates sought a position on the committee for a variety of reasons. Several said they had time to serve the community since they were retired, while others proffered their knowledge and expertise in various areas would be an asset to the board. Some applicants mentioned they were motivated to serve on the committee by stories of racism, misconduct, inappropriate behavior and incompetence by West Linn police officers, as documented during the Fesser investigation and alleged by dozens of sex abuse victims of former local doctor David Farley.
“I would like to serve because I believe that this committee is vital to rebuilding the trust between the community and law enforcement in West Linn,” one applicant wrote. “It’s an exciting and dynamic time to be a part of change.”
Of the 27 people who applied for the committee between Jan. 19 and Jan 31, two are retired FBI agents, two are retired teachers, several previously or currently work in finance and real estate, one is a retired social worker, one is a former Clackamas County Sheriff’s Deputy, one is a sociology professor, one is a former clergyman, one is a public defender and one simply marked her occupation as “old lady.”
Another who applied is a former police officer and retired attorney for City County Insurance Services, an insurance company contracted with the city of West Linn and many other municipalities.