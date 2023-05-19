Though Wednesday, May 17, was one of the hottest days of the year so far, the atmosphere at the first West Linn Summer Street Market of the season was still lively. Kids cooled off with shaved ice from Brain Freeze, one of the market’s longest standing vendors, or Nunny and Pheebs ice cream, which is brand new this year, while some shoppers over 21 sampled local spirits.

Market-goers and vendors alike seemed excited to take in the live music and check out the dozens of booths along Main Street.