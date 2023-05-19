Though Wednesday, May 17, was one of the hottest days of the year so far, the atmosphere at the first West Linn Summer Street Market of the season was still lively. Kids cooled off with shaved ice from Brain Freeze, one of the market’s longest standing vendors, or Nunny and Pheebs ice cream, which is brand new this year, while some shoppers over 21 sampled local spirits.
Market-goers and vendors alike seemed excited to take in the live music and check out the dozens of booths along Main Street.
The West Linn Summer Street Market will take place 4-8 p.m. each Wednesday now through Sept. 13.
Over the years, the market has seen its ups and downs. For years, though it was then called a farmer’s market, the Wednesday afternoon timeframe prevented farmers from coming to sell their produce because of their need to get up and go to bed extremely early during the summer.
While now the market has several local farmers selling goods — including more to join later in the summer when many fruits and vegetables reach their peak season — the West Linn market has embraced its identity as more than just a place to buy produce. Jewelry vendors are popular at the market, as are handmade pet treats and other goods. The market also houses a range of baked goods and various craftsmen.
Rebecca Hollenbeck, executive director of Historic Willamette Main Street, which took over market operations from the West Linn Chamber of Commerce more than a decade ago, remarked on the steady growth of the market over the years.
Currently, there are about 130 vendors on board for the market this season, with more expected to join as the summer progresses. This means that on any given Wednesday, there are between 65-85 vendors set up on Willamette Falls Drive.
When Historic Willamette first took over the market, Hollenbeck said there were about 35-40 vendors participating at the start of the summer, but the number dwindled to about half that as the season went on.
About one-third of the 130 vendors signed up for this summer are brand new to the West Linn market, Hollenbeck said. Some of the new vendors she expects the community to be excited about include Nunny and Pheebs, a Milwuakie-based ice cream maker, Hygge Chocolates and Fokattia Artisanal Baking.
Hollenbeck also noted there are more jewelry vendors this year, as well as a few different entrepreneurs selling various goods for dogs and cats.
“This is such a pet-friendly area, I think that will be a big deal,” Hollenbeck said.
Appearing at their first summer market, Kris and Jordan Virding of Hygge Chocolates said they chose the West Linn market because they heard from other vendors what a success it was.
They said they enjoyed the sense of community among the people and businesses of the Willamette area.
Mia Selders of Nunny and Pheebs likewise heard about the market through another vendor. On her first day at the market, Selders said the reception was great and people were very friendly.
Hollenbeck thought the sense of the community, as well as the physical atmosphere around the market, contributed to its growth in recent years.
“Now we have a new streetscape, we have a whole new revitalized feeling between the community and the business owners and it’s brought a new vibe where people are enjoying the market and it’s growing every year,” Hollenbeck said.
The sense of community has even led some of the vendors to start working together on new products. This year, Bany Bee Farm of West Linn and the Falls Distilling of Oregon City have teamed up to create a new cocktail with honey from the bee farm and gin from the distillery.
Hollenbeck noted that Historic Willamette started working on its strategic plan this year, which included a survey. The more than 200 responses were overwhelmingly positive regarding the summer market, Hollenbeck said.