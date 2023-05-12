Things are about to get a whole lot cuter at the West Linn Public Library.
For the past two and a half weeks, seven eggs have incubated in the children’s section — and they are set to hatch next Tuesday or Wednesday.
The library will hold several chick-related events over the coming week so community members get a chance to see, and even hold, the newest fluffy members of the library community.
The idea to hatch eggs at the library came from tween librarian Amy Newman.
Newman came to the West Linn library in January from New Hampshire, where she worked as a school librarian and last year brought in chicks to cure end-of-the-year test stress.
“I knew how happy the chicks made me when they were brand new and little,” Newman said. “The day that the chicks hatched at the school was like a festival. Everyone was so happy. It was the most smiles that any of us had seen all year.”
Newman thought bringing that same joy to West Linn would be a great way to get to know the community and library patrons.
The other half of Newman’s motivation for bringing chicks to the library arose when she learned that the illustrator of the popular children’s book “Chicken Story Time,” Mark Fearing, lived in West Linn and based some of the art for the book on the West Linn Public Library.
“This is what planted the seed of recreating the program here at the public library,” Newman said. “Our children’s librarian will be having her own ‘chicken story time’ here at the library next Thursday.”
Next week, the library will host three Chill With a Chick sessions where community members hang out with the baby chicks and learn how to safely hold them. Newman said reservations for Chill With a Chick filled up fast, so she’s considering adding more time for if new chicks come to the library next year.
Through social media, the library will soon solicit ideas for names and choose them for each one as they hatch.
