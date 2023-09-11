Officials and first responders from West Linn and Oregon City, along with residents of both communities, gathered at the Arch Bridge adjoining the two cities Monday, Sept. 11, to honor the 3,000 lives lost 22 years ago in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Organized by West Linn resident Dean Suhr, this year’s memorial ceremony was a return to tradition for the two communities which honored those lost in the tragedy with an anniversary ceremony on the Arch Bridge for three years following the attacks.