Oregon City Mayor Denyse McGriff, left, and West Linn Mayor Rory Bialostosky carry a wreath to the other side of the Oregon City Arch Bridge to throw the wreath into the Willamette River during a 9/11 ceremony.
TVF&R Captain Michael Carey rings the bell during the 9/11 ceremony on the Oregon City Arch Bridge.
West Linn Mayor Rory Bialostosky, left, and Oregon City Mayor Denyse McGriff throw a wreath over the Oregon City Arch Bridge into the Willamette River during a 9/11 ceremony.
Firefighters from TVF&R and Clackamas Fire Department throw carnations over the Oregon City Arch Bridge into the Willamette River during a 9/11 ceremony.
Emergency personnel await the start of the 9/11 ceremony on the Oregon City Arch Bridge.
Mike Watters, left, who represents the West Linn Lions, and Ralph Goldstein from Oregon City hold an American Flag on the Oregon City Arch Bridge during a 9/11 ceremony.
Attendees of the 9/11 ceremony were given carnations to during the ceremony.
An American Flag flies from the Oregon City Arch Bridge held by Mike Watters who represents the West Linn Lions, and Ralph Goldstein from Oregon City during a 9/11 ceremony.
Officials and first responders from West Linn and Oregon City, along with residents of both communities, gathered at the Arch Bridge adjoining the two cities Monday, Sept. 11, to honor the 3,000 lives lost 22 years ago in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
Organized by West Linn resident Dean Suhr, this year’s memorial ceremony was a return to tradition for the two communities which honored those lost in the tragedy with an anniversary ceremony on the Arch Bridge for three years following the attacks.