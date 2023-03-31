In 2020, both cities along with Clackamas County, Metro and the Oregon Department of Transportation began discussing a car-free bridge near Willamette Falls to address a gap in bike-ped infrastructure along the river. With the Abernethy Bridge unsafe for bikes — and many pedestrians and cyclists uncomfortable using the narrow Arch Bridge — there is a 20-mile gap between river crossings from the Sellwood Bridge to the Canby Ferry.
A new bike-ped bridge between West Linn and Oregon City would cut that gap in half.
But after two years of brainstorming and the formation of a concept plan, discussions for the new bridge came to a halt last May when the West Linn City Council and Oregon City Commission were hesitant to put the proposed bridge in their cities’ respective transportation system plans.
“Not much has changed since spring of 2022,” ODOT project planner Sandra Hikari said.
While on board with the idea of a new bike-ped bridge, city officials were wary of the implications of adopting the bridge into their TSPs.
“It is basically on hold,” Oregon City Mayor Denyse McGriff said in a March 31 email. “Neither WL or OC were interested in adding the project to our TSP documents; there were still so many unanswered questions regarding funding, and placement.”
A project advisory team narrowed options for placement of the new bridge to between Willamette Falls and the Arch Bridge or between the Arch Bridge and Abernethy Bridge.
While still hesitant to adopt the bridge into the city’s transportation system plan, interim West Linn Mayor Rory Bialostosky said the bridge is important for the city’s waterfront vision. He plans to bring the idea back up at the City Council’s upcoming goal-setting session after new councilors Scott Erwin and Leo Groner take office in mid-April.
For now, Hikari said ODOT does not plan to bring the bridge concept back to the cities for further discussion. She added that adopting a concept plan would make the cities eligible for grant opportunities to help fund the project.