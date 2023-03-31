West Linn to talk bike-ped bridge with Oregon City

Two sites were selected for a possible bike-pedestrian bridge between West Linn and Oregon City.

 COURTESY GRAPHIC: OREGON CITY COMMISSION

A proposed bike and pedestrian bridge spanning the Willamette River between West Linn and Oregon City does not appear to be progressing any time soon.

In 2020, both cities along with Clackamas County, Metro and the Oregon Department of Transportation began discussing a car-free bridge near Willamette Falls to address a gap in bike-ped infrastructure along the river. With the Abernethy Bridge unsafe for bikes — and many pedestrians and cyclists uncomfortable using the narrow Arch Bridge — there is a 20-mile gap between river crossings from the Sellwood Bridge to the Canby Ferry.