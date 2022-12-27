West Linn police are looking into the circumstances surrounding a racial slur that was spray painted on a home in the Sunset neighborhood on Christmas Day.
Dominique Channel, who was dog-sitting at his parents’ home in West Linn over the holidays, called the police Saturday, Dec. 24, about a nextdoor neighbor who was outside screaming and behaving erratically for a long period of time.
The next day, he said he saw the n-word written on the home of the woman who had been acting erratically the previous day.
Channel and another neighbor across the street said the graffiti was retaliation for Channel calling the police.
“We’re the only Black family in the neighborhood,” Channel said.
Captain Oddis Rollins of the West Linn Police Department said police are still investigating the matter and have not positively confirmed who vandalized the home.
“It’s ongoing. We’re still working with everybody involved to get all of the details and uncover all of the information,” Rollins said. “We’ve spoken to the owner of the residence. We’ve spoken to as many of the affected neighbors as we can find.”
Channel and another neighbor said the graffiti was painted over, but showed up again as rain washed the paint away. A West Linn Police Officer was out at the home painting over it again Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 27.
One resident living nearby said police are called frequently with concerns about the behavior of the woman who was reportedly screaming on Christmas Eve.
“We’re using all available resources that we can. We’ve involved the Oregon Department of Justice,” Rollins said. “At the police department we stand firmly with every citizen of this community in saying that any act of hate or bigotry or racism or discrimination has absolutely no place in this community. The community won’t stand for it and neither will we.”
A spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Justice confirmed the agency was working with WLPD in response to the incident.