May 1 WL-WV School Board Celebrates Student Reps

Wilsonville High senior Elijah Sievers and West Linn senior Skylan Gomes pose for a photo with Superintendent Kathy Ludwig and the West Linn-Wilsonville during the May 1 board meeting. 

 PMG photo: Mac Larsen

Due to inflation, payroll increases and rising costs, the West Linn-Wilsonville School District anticipates depleting their financial reserves partially to maintain programs and services.

Superintendent Kathy Ludwig presented the annual budget message and proposed budget for the 2023-2024 school year at the West Linn-Wilsonville School Board meeting Monday, May 1.