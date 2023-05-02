Due to inflation, payroll increases and rising costs, the West Linn-Wilsonville School District anticipates depleting their financial reserves partially to maintain programs and services.
Superintendent Kathy Ludwig presented the annual budget message and proposed budget for the 2023-2024 school year at the West Linn-Wilsonville School Board meeting Monday, May 1.
The proposed budget was brought before the budget committee and will be revisited at the board’s budget work session on Wednesday, May 17. On June 5, the district will hold the budget hearing and adoption session following the budget committee’s review of the proposal.
This year’s proposed school district budget totals $302,598,744. The 2023-24 proposed budget is based on Oregon’s $9.9 billion State School Fund biennium. According to the superintendent’s budget message the state funding “is well below what is needed to adjust for payroll increases, increases in insurance costs, increases in materials and utilities costs, and the national rise in inflation.”
A vast majority of the district’s resources go toward supporting salaries and other payroll expenses for district employees. Most of the district’s budget is represented in the General Fund, which makes up salaries, payroll, contingencies, purchased services, supplies and materials. Twenty eight percent of the district’s General Fund comes from local property taxes and 8 percent is funded by the local option levy.
All of these revenue sources help the district meet its financial obligations and achieve its academic and enrichment goals. Many of the district’s goals incur additional expenditures, such as the costs associated with the new Riverside High School. Increased hours and benefits for paraeducators and support staff for the K-5 literacy renewal curriculum also require additional funding.
In the superintendent’s budget message she says: “With only a $9.9 billion state school fund, districts across Oregon are making difficult decisions regarding their ability to roll forward with current staff and programs. For some, it means reductions in staff or programs next year. For others, it means depleting reserves for one or both years in order to keep a current service level. In West Linn-Wilsonville, we will expend a large portion of our ending-fund-balance from 2022-2023 (reserve) in order to roll forward our current service level as well as provide the additional staffing outlined above. To be clear, this is not a sustainable practice. The use of reserves is a ‘one-time’ fix.”
Board says farewell to senior student representatives
With high school graduations fast approaching, the board said farewell to student representatives Elijah Sievers and Skylan Gomes. Gomes, a senior at West Linn High School, and Sievers, a senior at Wilsonville High School, will both attend University of Oregon in the fall.
“This year has definitely gone by way faster than I have ever expected,” said Gomes. “'I’m super grateful for every moment and for getting the opportunity to share with you all the amazing moments that have been at West Linn this past year.”
The board also received an update from the first-ever Riverside High School student, a current eighth grader who will attend Riverside next year.
Board approves Adult Transition Program funding
The board approved the project contract for the Adult Transition Programs in the amount of $260,491. Adult Transition Programs are offered to those 18 to 21 years old who are eligible for special education services and have received a modified or extended diploma from any school district. These services are offered to those that recently graduated from West Linn-Wilsonville schools or moved into the area.
Following the board’s approval, contractor Centrex Construction Inc. will begin making the renovations to the Wilsonville rental space to create a permanent home for the Adult Transition Program. This project will add office space, a kitchen, a group educational room and a second restroom. Funding for the project will make use of the Construction Excise Tax Fund which budgeted resources to make these improvements.
The Construction Excise Tax allows the district to tax per square foot on construction projects within the district’s region. In 2022-23 the excise tax was $0.72 per square foot for non-residential construction and $1.45 for residential construction.