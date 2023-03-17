BILL RELYEA

 PMG PHOTO: JAIME VALDEZ

Just before the filing deadline Thursday, March 16, West Linn City Councilor Bill Relyea submitted candidacy paperwork with the city of West Linn, setting up a mayoral race between him and fellow City Councilor Rory Bialososky. Bialostosky is currently serving as interim mayor.

The mayoral election to fill the vacancy left by former Mayor Jules Walters, who took office as a state representative this year, will take place May 16. The victor will serve the remainder of Walters’ term, which expires in December 2024.