Just before the filing deadline Thursday, March 16, West Linn City Councilor Bill Relyea submitted candidacy paperwork with the city of West Linn, setting up a mayoral race between him and fellow City Councilor Rory Bialososky. Bialostosky is currently serving as interim mayor.
The mayoral election to fill the vacancy left by former Mayor Jules Walters, who took office as a state representative this year, will take place May 16. The victor will serve the remainder of Walters’ term, which expires in December 2024.
Relyea has served as city councilor since his election in 2018, but lost his reelection bid earlier this week (results of the March 14 special City Council election have not been finalized). If Relyea wins the mayoral election, Bialostosky will return to his seat and the council will be back to five members. If Bialostosky is elected mayor, the council will have to fill his vacated seat.
Prior to his time on the council, Relyea served two years as a planning commissioner.
“Being the mayor is almost a full-time position, and the timing is right for me because I’m fairly close to retirement age and I’ll be able to spend the quality time paying attention to the position and lending my many years of technical expertise in engineering and leadership to help guide the discussions on behalf of the city and the community,” Relyea said.
He mentioned his eagerness to continue working on issues related to tolling, the Abernethy waterline, the Highway 43 project and ensuring an environment of care for community members who have suffered abuse.