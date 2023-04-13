The Robinwood Neighborhood Association and West Linn Emmanuel Presbyterian Church adamantly oppose plans from the city of West Linn and the Oregon Department of Transportation to improve a short portion of Highway 43 near the church and reconfigure the highway’s intersection with Hidden Springs Road.
While the city and ODOT (the road is under state jurisdiction) have discussed improvements to Highway 43 for decades, until 2021 it did not appear likely those plans would come to fruition any time soon due to a lack of funding.
The city published its ideas for improvements in the 2008 Highway 43 Concept Plan. In 2016, the city updated the plan, noting on page 8: “Conditions have remained largely unchanged since the 2008 Conceptual Plan.”
Last fall, at a Robinwood Neighborhood Association meeting, city officials presented scaled-down plans for the project focused on the Hidden Springs Road and Cedaroak Drive intersections and the stretch of highway between Marylhurst Drive and Hidden Springs. Most of the 100 or so residents at the meeting pushed back on the plans.
What will change
The main components of the city’s plans include extending Old River Road to meet Hidden Springs and Highway 43, creating a four-way intersection.
The project will also include a four-way stop at Cedaroak and Old River.
ODOT’s portion of the work includes replacing the stop lights at the new Hidden Springs-Old River intersection and the Marylhurst-Lazy River Drive intersection. ODOT will also replace the stoplight at Cedaroak with a stop sign, eliminating the left-hand turn option from Cedaroak onto the highway.
Additionally, ODOT will work on Highway 43 itself, resurfacing the roadway, adding bike lanes and improving sidewalks, handicap access, drainage and commercial driveways between Marylhurst and Hidden Springs.
The city expects its portion of the work to cost about $800,000, though that’s subject to change due to inflation in the construction market, city engineer Lance Calvert said. He estimated ODOT’s portion of the project will cost around $6 million, but could be more with inflation.
“I don’t have a solid cost estimate from ODOT for construction as they are continuing to refine their design, but it is very expensive due to drainage improvements, the traffic signal equipment, and detailed traffic control for the corridor while under construction,” Calvert added.
Funding for ODOT’s portion of the work will come from sources outside the state agency. Metro will contribute $3 million in federal grants while the city covers the rest with money from the 2018 general obligation bond, street fund, utility fund and system development charges.
What are the concerns?
Leaders from the Robinwood Neighborhood Association and the Emmanuel Presbyterian Church — which sits at the Highway 43 and Hidden Springs intersection and will see the Old River Road extension cut through its property — have expressed various qualms with the project, from the way the city has moved it forward to its potential consequences.
One primary concern shared by the neighborhood and the church is that the community is largely unaware of the current plans, and particularly how they’ve changed since the approval of the initial Highway 43 Concept Plan in 2008 and the updated 2016 version.
“The concept plan was approved in 2016, but nothing happened for so long that the collective memory of the community no longer remembers the details of the plan,” Rev. Laurie Sponaugle said.
Robinwood Neighborhood Association secretary Kevin Bryck pointed out that the concept plan outlines improvements for the entire West Linn portion of the Highway 43 corridor, from the campus of Marylhurst University to I-205. If people had known in 2016 that only a couple pieces of the plan would be completed, Bryck posited that they may have felt much differently.
Calvert pointed out that the planned changes are laid out in the concept plan, which went through community input processes prior to its adoption. City staff also contend that the project received backing from the community in 2017 and 2018 city elections.
“In preparing the initial draft 2016 Plan, the project team drew on documented public input from the 2008 OR 43 Conceptual Design Plan, the OR 43/ Willamette Falls Drive Vision, Phase I, and the West Linn Transportation System Plan update that was recently updated,” page 7 of the plan states. “The project team also held an online Virtual Open House, in which over 150 people provided input on the proposed designs. Finally, City staff attended meetings in the surrounding Robinwood and Bolton neighborhoods to discuss the plan and hear input from community members.”
As for voter approval, Calvert referenced votes in November 2017 allowing the city to use park and open space along the highway for roadway improvements and bike and pedestrian facilities, as well as the successful 2018 general obligation bond, which provided some of the funds for the project along with dozens of others.
Need for new traffic data?
Both Bryck and Sponaugle also argue that the traffic data in the plan, which comes from 2009-2014, is outdated.
“In the intervening time, a great deal has happened, including the move to toll I-205, which will place more traffic on Highway 43 and therefore should impact the design,” Sponaugle said.
Neighbors also took issue with the project focusing on only a small portion of the highway when the plan laid out improvements for the entire corridor through West Linn. The data in the concept plan shows the section of Highway 43 between Cedaroak and Hidden Springs to be the most accident-prone area in the city (except for I-205) and of all of the highway between south Portland and Oregon City.
The city contended that the back-to-back stoplight configuration is a main reason for the high crash rate — a notion the neighborhood association refuted.
“OR 43 in West Linn had 264 crashes over the period of time from January 1, 2009 to March 31, 2014, including two fatalities, 124 injury crashes, and 138 property damage only crashes” page 12 of the concept plan states.
According to the plan, fatal crashes did not occur at Hidden Springs or Cedaroak. One occurred just north of the entrance to Mary S. Young Park. The other, which involved a cyclist, occurred just north of there between Jolie Pointe Road and Dillow Drive.
Unsatisfied with the figures in the concept plan, the Robinwood Neighborhood Association conducted its own analysis of Highway 43 crashes using the most recent data from ODOT, which shows accidents between 2016 and2020.
Breaking up Highway 43 from Oregon City to south Portland into six sections, the neighborhood looked at crash rates and road conditions for each section.
The Robinwood portion, from Chase Bank to Mary S. Young Park, saw 60 crashes over five years, just one more than the Bolton section of the highway from Hammerle Park to I-205, according to the data pulled by the neighborhood association. The portion of 43 from Marylhurst University to Glenmorie Road saw 45 crashes in the same period, while the portions from Oak Street to North Shore Road and Sundeleaf Plaza to Terwilliger Boulevard through Lake Oswego saw 51 and 58 crashes respectively.
The portion of Highway 43 through John’s Landing from Taylors Ferry Road to South Iowa Street saw 57 crashes during the same five-year period.
Based on these numbers — as well as other factors for each section like the speed limit, number of traffic lanes and commercial driveways, allowance of left turns onto the highway and presence of sidewalks — the neighborhood association doubted the current plan would significantly reduce crashes between Hidden Springs and Cedaroak.
Calvert, however, maintained that the stoplight configuration in this area is a key factor in most of the crashes.
“Detailed review of the accident data shows a number of angle and rear-end collisions largely due to the close proximity of the two signals and geometry of the area,” Calvert said. “Certainly other factors can be at play in accidents at this location such as weather, driveway access, impaired drivers, etc. Speed reduction could help reduce the severity of accidents but wouldn’t necessarily reduce the number of accidents at the traffic signals. Other factors like lane configuration, access, etc. were reviewed at the time of the concept plan adoption with input from all impacted parties.”
Impacts to church, preschool
In addition to these concerns surrounding safety, Sponaugle, the church pastor, said Emmanuel Presbyterian is also concerned about how the project will impact the church. For one, the Old River Road extension will cut through church property, eliminating parking, trees and the church playground used by the Marylhurst Preschool, which calls the church home.
The city is in the process of enacting eminent domain for a portion of the church property that will allow for the extension. Sponaugle said the church is frustrated with how that process has played out so far.
According to Sponaugle, church leaders met with city officials in December 2021, shortly after she came to the church as pastor. She said the city showed them the updated project plans and church officials expressed serious concerns about how the work would impact the church and preschool. City officials told the church leaders they’d discuss the project again the following month, Sponaugle said. But, when the church reached back out, the city informed the church it was proceeding with the plans as drawn, according to Sponaugle.
Around the same time, the church learned the West Linn City Council had voted to enact eminent domain on about 10,000 square feet of the church property at its Dec. 13, 2021 meeting — 10 days after the meeting between church leaders and city staff.
Before the vote, then-Mayor Jules Walters asked Calvert if the property owners were in agreement with the proposed property acquisition.
“I want to make sure that we’re working well with our neighbors,” Walters said.
Calvert responded that the church was aware of the process, stating that city staff had worked in coordination with church leaders since the adoption of the Highway 43 concept plan. Sponaugle thought this answer was somewhat misleading, adding that city staff did not inform church leaders of the council meeting where the vote would take place when they met 10 days earlier. If they had been aware of the meeting, church leaders would have attended and shared their concerns with the council, she said.
Sponaugle said the plans were “very invasive” to the church, and particularly to Marylhurst Preschool. According to Sponaugle, leadership from the preschool indicated to the church that it would move to another location if the plans go forward.
Sheila Walker, head of the preschool, did not respond to multiple requests for comments, but, according to Sponaugle, Walker told the church the school’s primary concern with the project was safety.
As proposed, the project would remove the playground currently used by the preschool and create a new play area adjacent to the extended Old River Road.
Sponaugle also expressed concern about the project plans removing the church’s back parking lot and several trees on the property. Additionally, Sponaugle lamented that ODOT’s portion of the project will move the highway even closer to the building itself, including the church’s original chapel.
Finally, Robinwood residents worried that the Old River extension will lead to additional traffic cutting through their neighborhood. Bryck expressed concern about backups at the proposed four-way-stop at Old River Road and Cedaroak Drive. Bryck explained that Cedaroak Drive is the neighborhood’s main connector providing access to Cedaroak Park Primary School, the Cedaroak boat ramp and most of the neighborhood’s homes. The neighborhood fears that traffic at the four-way stop will lead to excess noise and pollution from school buses and cars towing boats to the boat ramp.
“I can certainly understand the concerns as this level of change can be very difficult,” Calvert said via email. “The project has also taken an extremely long time to get to construction (which is a whole additional topic) with many new people involved today that may not have participated in prior long range planning efforts. However, I believe this work will greatly improve safety in the area and is the best outcome for all parties in the long run.”