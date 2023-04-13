Highway 43 Cedaroak Drive

The project would replace the traffic signals at Highway 43 and Cedaroak Drive with a stop sign on Cedaroak. 

The Robinwood Neighborhood Association and West Linn Emmanuel Presbyterian Church adamantly oppose plans from the city of West Linn and the Oregon Department of Transportation to improve a short portion of Highway 43 near the church and reconfigure the highway’s intersection with Hidden Springs Road.

While the city and ODOT (the road is under state jurisdiction) have discussed improvements to Highway 43 for decades, until 2021 it did not appear likely those plans would come to fruition any time soon due to a lack of funding.

Robinwood residents frustrated with Highway 43 improvement process

An extension of Old River Road would lead into the intersection of Highway 43 and Hidden Springs Road.
Highway 43 Emmanuel Presbyterian

Pink flags mark the edge of right-of-way and church property that ODOT will use for the project. 